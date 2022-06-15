DeSantis’ appointee completes Sumter County commission

The Sumter County commission is now back to full strength once again.
Village of Hillsborough resident Don Wiley was sworn in as the District 5 commissioner at Tuesday’s regular board meeting, coming on the heels of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointment announced last Friday.
Wiley, 61, served as chairman of both the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which represents residents of multiple community development districts south of County Road 466, and District 10 before stepping down Friday. He is a retired Navy chief petty officer with 20 years of military service.
Wiley fills the seat originally vacated by Oren Miller, who was suspended by DeSantis and is facing an August trial on a felony perjury charge.
Wiley now becomes the incumbent in an August Republican primary that currently features him and Daniel Myslakowski, 70, a retired information technology project manager who formerly served as a Democrat member of the Macomb County Commission in Michigan.
At the meeting, about 100 residents, mostly from rural areas in the northwest part of the county, attended to voice their disapproval of a proposed extension of Florida’s Turnpike. Two members of the audience were removed by Sheriff’s deputies for unruly behavior during the public forum portion of the meeting.
Chairman Craig Estep said the commission has not changed its position in supporting a route that does not begin north of State Road 44 or on the east side of I-75, to offer protection to the historic African American community of Royal as well as established businesses in those areas.
Also Tuesday:
Commissioners unanimously approved a land-use change and rezoning for about 31 acres in Bushnell for an expansion of the existing Great Southern Wood manufacturing facility. “This business has been a longtime business in Sumter County,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin. “They are doing a lot of good things down there and they are doing them the right way.”
The commission was advised that a Florida Department of Transportation resurfacing project for SR 44, from U.S. Highway 301 to the Lake County line, will start this week and continue through the spring 2024.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.