Deputy stepping into District Manager role

The Villages District Manager Richard Baier is resigning from a long career in public service in an era of rapid growth, the challenges of the pandemic and expansion of government services to the nation’s largest retirement community. His last day will be Jan. 7. Baier announced the news via a taped video shown Wednesday at a meeting of the Village Center Community Development District board of supervisors. “Looking at our team here in The Villages District government, I am so pleased to say we have such a strong team that embodies our core values,” Baier said. “When I look at the advancements we have made over the last several years, we’ve taken a strong foundation and we built upon that.” The board unanimously approved Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker as Baier’s successor. Baier leaves behind a strong legacy in The Villages, said Kelly Flores, Village Center chairman.
“Working with Richard has been a great experience,” she said. “He is very knowledgeable in all aspects of District government and knows all of the ins and outs. Transparency was one thing he mentions often, and he lived up to that. He was always willing to explain things and take time to go over why this needs to happen this way.”
Baier was appointed District Manger in July 2018. after serving — as Blocker has — as Assistant District Manager. Previously, he was assistant Sumter County administrator and public works director, a relationship often cited for the strong partnership between The Villages and the county.
Baier’s career also includes 35 years of public service including roles as transportation and environmental services director in Alexandria, Virginia; Clearwater’s public works administrator; and director of operations with the Florida Department of Transportation.
Among the accomplishments of which he is most proud, Baier pointed to:
- A new energy-from-waste program for solid waste and recycling.
- Technology upgrades that allow for more paperless transactions.
- Communication and customer service improvements through an enhanced District Weekly Bulletin.
- A revamped District fleet service and the purchase of its own fuel facility.
- Transparency created with the District’s Balanced Scorecard.
- Fiscal responsibility that saved tens of millions of dollars through refinanced bonds.
- Protecting The Villages Public Safety Department after newly elected Sumter County commissioners considered options to merge it into the county fire department.
- Spearheading the proposal to create a special independent fire district focussed on the unique needs of retirees, an effort now moving through the Legislature.
Blocker has moved up the ranks in the District government since taking the role of Finance Director in October 2017. He was promoted to Assistant District Manager in July 2018 and took on the position of Deputy District Manager in June 2020.
During his tenure, Blocker has overseen directors and managers of the Office of Management & Budget and the departments of finance, purchasing, risk management and special projects.
“I am very appreciative of your support and your confidence in me,” Blocker said. “But it’s not just me being singled out, it’s the great team we have here. It’s a great team everywhere — at the recreation centers, Community Watch, the fire department, behind the scenes with the accounting and budgeting — there’s a lot of people who make this place run. I am deeply indebted to them and grateful to take this opportunity to be a leader of the team and keep this place moving forward. We all know this is a great place to live, and it’s our job to maintain the integrity of the community. The growth and development is not slowing down, so we have a great chore ahead of us. I don’t take that job lightly.”
The board is fortunate to have someone of Blocker’s skill and experience, Flores said.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
