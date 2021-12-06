Demand puts tree farms under pressure

Nothing smells more like Christmas to Florida's holiday decorators than the scent of a real sand pine.
Local Christmas tree farms expect more of their bounty to reach area residents who decorate with real Christmas trees, as both real and artificial trees are in greater demand this year. However, analysts expect the trees will be more expensive this year because of ongoing supply chain disruptions.
Months prior to the holiday rush, the American Christmas Tree Association urged consumers to buy their Christmas trees as early as possible, citing the supply chain issues and extreme weather in Western states where many species cultivated for real Christmas trees grow.
It seems local residents heeded that advice.
Ann Murray, owner of Nicholas's Christmas Tree Farm in Summerfield, described her opening weekend the Friday after Thanksgiving as "busy, busy, busy." She typically grows about 6,000 trees every year, and currently has about 2,000 trees ready for harvest.
With the supply chain in mind, she purchased Christmas tree accessories such as tree stands weeks ahead of when she usually orders.
But higher costs on shipping for the accessories and upkeep of the grounds forced Murray to raise prices. This year, her sand pines and red cedars cost $8 per inch, up from $6 per inch in 2020.
It did not stop customers from buying.
"(Higher prices) does not seem to be a problem," Murray said.
The vast majority of Americans decorate with artificial Christmas trees. Of the 94 million U.S. households that decorated for the holidays with Christmas trees in 2020, 85% were artificial and 15% were real, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.
"The Christmas tree you choose, be it real, artificial, fun or traditional, is a personal preference," said Jami Warner, the association's executive director. "There is no wrong choice when it comes to your Christmas tree."
Most Christmas trees grown on Florida farms are native species like sand pines, red cedars, Virginia pine, spruce pine and Leyland cypress, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Santa's Christmas Tree Forest in Eustis grows sand pines and red cedars, as well as Arizona cypress, which can tolerate Florida's heat.
In addition to its own sand pines, Gibbs Christmas Tree Farm in Citra sells pre-cut Fraser firs imported from North Carolina.
For the few who do use real trees, places like Nicholas's Christmas Tree Farm — now in its 29th season — are holiday traditions.
Murray thinks most of her business comes from repeat customers who pick and cut their trees every Christmas.
From what she is seeing so far this season, not only are more customers interested in buying real trees, but also those customers are more excited and enthusiastic for the holidays this year.
"They're smiling, they're happy," she said, describing the scene of people coming to her farm to cut their own trees on opening weekend. "The people are just so nice this year. It's hard to compare it to last year."
A trend toward favoring real over artificial trees seemed apparent last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, as younger people and city dwellers took greater interest because they spent more time at home, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, a trade group for the Christmas tree farm industry.
In some cases, supply could not keep up with demand because not enough trees were mature enough for harvest, according to the group.
Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's most recent Census of Agriculture found Florida Christmas tree farmers cultivated about 14,000 Christmas trees in 2017. The top Christmas tree-producing state, Oregon, grew 4.7 million trees.
When looking for the right Christmas tree, height is not the only thing to consider. Look for signs of freshness such as a sappy, earthy smell from the branches, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.
Needles that fall off when touched and branches that break or don't return to shape when bent are signs the tree is dying, according to the association.
Anyone who displays a Christmas tree, live or artificial, also must consider the height of their ceiling.
At Nicholas's Christmas Tree Farm, Murray's staff gives customers a pole to measure trees. This gives an idea of whether a tree is too tall to fit in the home.
People also must water the tree on a daily basis, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. Failing to do so can cause the tree to dry out faster and become a fire hazard.
Murray said she gives her customers a care sheet when they purchase her trees. It recommends getting the tree into the home and in a bucket of warm water as soon as possible.
Murray, the association and The Villages Public Safety Department recommend people who display live Christmas trees place them at least 3 feet away from any source of heat such as space heaters, candles and fireplaces.
Christmas Tree Farms in the Tri-county Area
1. Nicholas's Christmas Tree Farm
Address: 14260 SE 80th Ave., Summerfield
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Dec. 16
Phone: 352-245-8633
2. Santa's Christmas Tree Forest
Address: 35317 Huff Road, Eustis
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends until Dec. 19; private events and field trips may affect these hours
Phone: 352-357-9863
Web: santaschristmastreeforest.com
3. Gibbs Christmas Tree Farm
Address: 9740 E. Highway 318, Citra
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 24
Phone: 352-546-2365
Web: tinyurl.com/5n8w2r94
