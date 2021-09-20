Demand for marijuana ID cards grows

Business is booming in Florida’s medical marijuana industry, and the numbers are continuing to climb. It’s been about five years since Florida voters said “yes” to medical marijuana. Since then, demand has increased, with the past year or so in particular giving the industry a boost. Florida currently has 612,623 qualified patients with active ID cards, according to Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use. That’s about a 32% bump from around the same time in 2020, and more than double the amount of patients from the start of January 2020.
The number of medical marijuana treatment centers’ dispensing locations have also increased, going from 275 in the Sept. 18, 2020 report to 372 now.
That number includes VidaCann, which has gone from 16 locations to 24. The company’s 24th location in Destin opened on Sept. 13.
No. 25 will likely be less than 10 minutes from Spanish Springs. The new store is their first in the area.
The goal is to open by the end of the year, said Peyton Moseley, senior vice president of product development for VidaCann.
“Obviously The Villages area is attractive to us because of the demand,” Moseley said. “There’s a lot of folks there that need these products, and are looking for new and different products.”
The company definitely noticed an increase in sales in 2020, he said, even more than its traditional increases. He credits the pandemic, at least partially.
“I think a lot of factors have led to that, but we’ve continued to see that increase in demand in 2021 also,” Moseley said.
It’s not as sharp as it was in 2020, he said, but it’s still there.
Nicole Ennis, associate professor at Florida State University’s College of Medicine, has seen the pandemic’s influence in interviews she’s conducted with medical and recreational to understand perceptions of use. The study began earlier this year, and mental health and well-being issues have been the primary drivers of use.
However, the industry’s growth isn’t just because of COVID-19, and it’s not the only recent development. Earlier this year, the Florida Supreme Court upheld the state industry’s structure, which requires operators take care of all aspects of the business from cultivation to dispensation.
And, even before the pandemic, the number of qualified patients and treatment centers were rising.
“My sense is that more and more people who previously would have been sort of horrified to be associated with marijuana might find it to be more of a social norm,” said Dr. Robert Cook, University of Florida professor of epidemiology and associate director of the statewide Consortium for Medical Marijuana Clinical Outcomes Research. “Once they hear that their friends are getting medical marijuana and saying it’s helping with my shoulder pain or helping me sleep better, people are interested in getting more access.”
The industry still has some hiccups though. Florida’s surge in use is still outpacing research, according to Almut Winterstein, chair of pharmaceutical outcomes and policy at the UF College of Pharmacy and consortium director.
Marijuana is usually considered reasonably safe as a recreational substance, but this isn’t about recreational use: it’s about patients who have a different risk/benefit assessment. They have conditions and take other medications, Winterstein said.
“There is still a lot of research that needs to be done,” she said.
And research can be tricky, in part because of the Federal government.
“Because marijuana is still federally considered a controlled substance, the ability to conduct clinical research is not easy,” Winterstein said. “There’s a lot of hoops researchers have to jump through to expose patients to marijuana for research.”
Ennis has seen a lack of patient education in her research, but it’s difficult for a doctor to educate when they don’t have research. That lack of research really limits patients understanding of what’s going to benefit them, she said.
However, researchers are far from giving up. There’s the consortium, for one, which is looking into several areas.
Researchers might also find it easier to get funding now, as attitudes have changed over the years.
So has the knowledge base, Ennis said.
“The reason for that change is that we now have more ability to study medical marijuana,” she said. “We have the ability to study the benefits and the adverse affects.”
