Demand for lifesaving blood donations surges

Blood donor organizations are still pleading for more donations months after the American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis. Local groups like the First Responders Club of the Villages, The Villages Parrot Heads and more do their part by organizing blood drives in the community. However, the Red Cross said early in the year it had experienced a 10% dip in donations since the start of the pandemic, something that has yet to rebound. More groups and businesses should consider organizing drives to alleviate the need, said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of Corporate Communications and Public Relations for OneBlood. “We need a sustained donor response,” Forbes said. “We get a lot of donors who help after a natural disaster or health crisis, but we need blood before then.” For patients requiring transfusions, they cannot wait the two to three day period it takes for a donation to be processed.
“When someone needs blood, they need it here and now,” Forbes said.
And those who need regular transfusions for conditions like sickle cell anemia need blood on a consistent basis.
“It means we are asking people to consider donating who may have never donated before,” Forbes said. “Less than 10% of the population donates, and 40% who can, don’t.”
Duhane Lindo, American Red Cross of Central Florida and USVI regional communications manager, said America is in its worst blood shortage because of the pandemic. A combination of staffing issues, in-person restrictions, and a loss of eligible donors are the main reasons behind the shortage, he said.
While the American Red Cross does not directly collect blood in the state of Florida, Lindo said it collaborates with OneBlood to make sure people who want to give, can.
The Red Cross said in a statement in January the blood shortage reached crisis-levels for the first time.
“We are still maintaining the same level of donations, so it would be nice to see that number rise,” Lindo said. “As people get curious about donating and get more education about giving, we’re hoping to see our donations increase.”
In places like The Villages, donations may fall even further as people leave the community for the summer. Forbes said blood donors can help by making donating a part of their schedule like getting your car’s oil changed.
Donors can give whole blood donations every 56 days for a total of six donations a year, and platelet donations every seven days and can give up to 24 times in a year.
Donors also can give double red blood cell and plasma donations.
Forbes said the preparation is easy.
“Stay hydrated and eat a light meal before you donate,” she said. “Then when you arrive for your appointment you’ll fill out some paperwork before getting started.”
Scott Drummond, of the Village of St. Catherine, is the leader of the First Responders Club in The Villages. Drummond recently helped spread the word about OneBlood and gather more donations by hosting a drive at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.
“I came down to The Villages four years ago, and I quickly realized a lot of Villagers are either firemen, police officers, or retired military,” Drummond said. “And another big group are retired healthcare workers and educators, so we know all about helping our communities.”
Drummond said he likes to organize blood drives because of how easy it is, and it is a simple way for him and his neighbors to support the community.
“I know it’s important because I’ve seen firsthand how it helps save lives,” he said. “And getting these events together is an excuse for us to do things as a group.”
Drummond said giving blood comes with an added benefit many people may not realize.
“When you donate they screen your blood, for safety reasons,” he said. “We’ve had a few members find stuff out with their health because OneBlood called them and told them something came up in the screening, and it saved their lives.”
Forbes said every donation is screened to ensure the recipient gets a healthy donation. This screening and processing takes two to three days to complete before it gets used.
“But as soon as your blood is processed we can send you updates on where it is and when it’s used,” she said. “You can also receive thank you messages from your donation recipient.”
Forbes said appointments for donating are not required but they are encouraged. For those interested in donating or hosting a donation drive with the Big Red Bus, call 1-888-9-DONATE or go to oneblood.org.
The Big Red Bus is a fun way for groups to donate together for a blood drive, Forbes said.
“The bus goes almost anywhere the group needs, whether it’s a church or a business, or an organization like a club,” she said. “It is a fun experience for a lot of people.”
To find drives with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, go to lifesouth.org.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler
