DeLuna offers games and butterfly garden

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown now features 107 pools, 233 pickleball courts — and one new butterfly garden. Butterflies are a one-of-a-kind attraction at DeLuna Recreation Area, which opened Thursday as the 108th recreation facility in The Villages. “It will be a great place to see butterflies for residents,” said Alycyn Culbertson, of the Village of DeLuna and a member of The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club. “It is a unique place where residents can go to see nature down in the south.” The DeLuna Recreation Area becomes the community’s fourth recreation facility to open in 2022. Four pickleball courts, two tennis courts and an adult swimming pool also are on site, along with shuffleboard, bocce and corn toss. Molly Whiting, recreation area manager, was excited to get DeLuna open while residents are still moving into the area.
“With this being located in the neighborhood, we wanted to give them some added amenities to them,” she said. “They will have an amazing adult pool for relaxation.”
Deb and Jeff LaPlace, who moved into the Village of DeLuna a week ago, were surprised when they saw people Thursday visiting the recreation area. They already have met some neighbors who are also moving into the neighborhood and can’t wait to meet more.
“We know this will be a great addition to the neighborhood,” Jeff said. “We can walk here and back. This is convenient for us and this pool is fantastic.”
Though the couple never had played pickleball before Thursday, they were able to be one of the first to test out the brand new courts. They moved from Colorado because of the activities, weather and social opportunities in The Villages.
“We were anxious to get on the courts,” Deb said. “I am also interested in water aerobics and yoga.”
Jeff added: “I want to get into golf as well. We visited Brownwood (Paddock Square) and enjoyed the dancing. We want to get into everything here.”
Steve Walls, another Village of DeLuna newcomer, also was one of the first to play on the new pickleball courts. He normally plays at Water Lily Recreation Center, but the courts are closed this week for maintenance.
“I am glad this opened up when it did, and now I can choose between the two rec centers daily,” Walls said. “These courts are ready to go and so am I. I’ll be here every day until Water Lily is back up.”
With more residents moving into the area, Walls is looking forward to seeing new competition at DeLuna. He plays pickleball every day and golfs when he can.
“I love being outside,” Walls said. “This is my first time playing on a new court.”
Butterflies were the attraction for Culbertson, who had planned to attend but was prevented by illness. Speaking via phone, she said she hopes residents notice which plants are at the garden and add those to their home gardens to attract their own butterflies.
“A few simple plants added to their garden will do it. Any nectar plants are key,” she said. “Plants like lantana, butterfly bushes and blanket flower (Gaillardia) are good additions to any good butterfly garden.”
DeLuna’s opening follows the additions of St. Johns Recreation Area in March, and Homestead Recreation Center and Cason Hammock Recreation Area, which both opened in January. And there’s still more on tap.
First Responders Recreation Center is set for a July 27 grand opening in the Village of Calumet Grove. In early fall, Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center is expected to debut in the Village of St. Johns.
Work also continues at Clarendon and Richmond Recreation in the Village of Richmond, and Franklin Recreation in the Village of Newell. Moreover, plans have been announced for Dabney Recreation in the Village of Dabney and Salukis Recreation in the Village of Shady Brook.
Staff writer Donovan Conaway can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or donovan.conaway@thevillagesmedia.com.
