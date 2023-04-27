Defending against the drought

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms, especially early. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms, especially early. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.