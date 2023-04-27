Defending against the drought

Earth Day provided the perfect backdrop for The Villages Community Development District to hold an event to educate residents about water conservation practices.
Residents heard from experts from several organizations and were able to visit with representatives from various government organizations and community partners at the District’s Water Matters event on Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
“Our environmental practices are outstanding, and putting together an event like this gives us a chance to thank so many of our community partners who help make it all possible,” said Beth Tomscak, asset management system coordinator for District Property Management and the organizer of the event. “I wanted us to be able to show there’s so much magic that happens behind the scenes and really kind of pull the curtain back and let residents get a glimpse of our phenomenal community partners.”
Among the presenters and vendors at the event were: Vikus Water, the District’s utilities engineer; Jacobs, which operates and maintains the District’s utilities systems; the City of Wildwood; University of Florida’s Institute of Food, Agriculture and Science; the Withlachoochee Regional Water Supply Authority; The Villages High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter; and The Villages Grown.
Talking about water conservation is particularly timely because rain has been sparse through the first quarter of 2023, said Bruce Brown, assistant district manager.
Recent data from the Southwest Florida Water Management District shows about 2.9 inches of rain in Central Florida through April 12, well below the historical average of 11.1 inches by that date.
“Today is a great opportunity to learn about water conservation, water use and how you can save water,” he said. “We haven’t had a whole lot of rain the last four months so the subject of water is near and dear right now. You see our basins are at low levels throughout The Villages. But the rains should start to return soon so you will see those basins return to normal levels.”
Frank Gargano, government affairs regional manager with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, applauded the District’s initiative in hosting the event.
“It’s always good to be able to meet with people and remind them of the importance to conserve water and be efficient with water when they when they use it at home,” he said. “That’s really the main message we’re trying to share here. The water management district is involved with things like flood protection and natural systems. But water use goes hand in hand with those natural systems, things like wetlands and springs. So it’s far reaching. Your water use is far reaching on the environment.”
Gargano said The Villages acts as an outstanding steward of water resources.
“The Villages is forward thinking,” he said. “They implement multiple conservation programs to ensure they are not negatively impacting the aquifer or natural systems. As they move forward and as they grow, obviously the demands for water will go up, but they always continue to evolve and use alternative water supplies.”
Jim Legg, of the Village of Collier at Alden Bungalows, was a former wastewater operator in Massachusetts and is impressed by The Villages stormwater management system.
“This is a great thing the District is doing,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand all that they do. The water here isn’t used just once, it’s continually used and reused because of the way they manage it.”
The system is effective in promoting water conservation, Legg said.
“It’s a wonderful system,” he said. “It encourages people to conserve with their irrigation. The water they are using is coming from the ponds, it’s recovered stormwater. And then they use the reclaimed wastewater for the golf courses and roadways. When I was in New England, it goes out a pipe into a river and it’s gone for good. Here everything is reused which is great.”
Alex Pierschella, of the Village of Tall Trees, said the messages being shared were welcome on Earth Day.
“I care a lot about environmental issues,” she said. “I came here because I wanted to support this and I made sure to tell them how much I appreciate it. It’s super exciting to see an event like this to educate people on the importance of the environment. It’s something I love to see.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.