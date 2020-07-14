Deadline to file tax returns finally here

This year’s tax season has had many changes. The Internal Revenue Service changed the deadline for taxes to be returned multiple times this year to accommodate the pandemic. Now, the final day to file taxes is Wednesday with no expected postponements. Here are a few final things to know about this tax season, such as what to do if you need an extension, how to get help and ways to avoid scams.
Last-Minute Changes and Scam Tips
Taxpayers who still need more time to file their 2019 tax returns can get an extension. Taxpayers have until Wednesday to file an extension to Oct. 15. Form 4868 must be filed to receive the extension, according to the IRS. Taxpayers will get more time to file a return with the extension, but it is not an extension to pay taxes due. And although the tax season is ending soon, people should still look out for scammers. Office manager of the Sumter County Office of Seniors vs. Crime Bryan Lifsey’s biggest tip for taxpayers is that the IRS never makes contact by phone or email. His other tip is to not click on links that are not on the IRS website.
Villages Tax-Aide
Villages Tax-Aide’s appointments for assistance were cut short because of COVID-19. The organization brought back appointments for a short time at the end of June before having to stop, said Rich Leclaire, district coordinator of Villages Tax-Aide. “We really tried our best to find solutions to all the problems that we came up with to try to help as many people as possible,” Leclaire said. Volunteers gave taxpayers alternatives to help with filing, such as seeking help from a tax professional. Village of Mallory Square resident John Magee had his appointment canceled and couldn’t get another one. So, he used an online tax service instead. “We all had to adjust,” he said.
