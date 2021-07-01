Daughter’s fire safety knowledge helps save her family and home

An old adage holds that everything you need to know to get through life you learned in kindergarten.
In the case of a family from Coleman, such knowledge, gathered at a slightly older age, likely saved a home, if not lives, according to Villages Public Safety firefighters. Lt. Maxwell Cantor and his crew on Engine 46 recently responded to a call for a house fire in Coleman. By the time firefighters arrived, they learned it was a grease fire on an electric stove, Cantor said. At home were a mom and two daughters, whose estimated ages were about 11 and 6, he added. The fire was already out, and light smoke hung in the air. But the situation could have been much worse, he noted.
The mother was cooking French fries on the stove, and the grease overheated and erupted in a flash. The mother wanted to douse it with water, Cantor said, but the older daughter told her mom that was wrong, and to use flour or baking powder instead, which she did.
Disaster Averted
“It would have been a disaster,” department Chief Edmund Cain explained of the mother’s initial instinct.
Pouring water on a grease fire, he added, is literally adding fuel. Had the mother followed through, the fire likely would have spread to the kitchen cabinets and rapidly been beyond her ability to extinguish it.
“Who knows what would have happened?” he said. “Somebody did a phenomenal job with the little girl. The proof is in that fire.”
Cantor recalled that when firefighters asked the young lady where she learned that, she told them from a fire prevention class at her school.
“The mom was pretty shook up, but that little girl probably saved her mom from getting hurt, or something worse,” Cantor said. “It was pretty cool that she remembered that.”
Each year, the department visits local schools, including day care centers, to instruct students of all ages on fire prevention and fire safety.
Importance of Fire Safety Education
Division Chief Kara Watts said the teachers do a good job preparing the children for the presentations, and reinforcing the safety tips.
But it’s important for adults to have fire safety knowledge, too.
For those who need a refresher, it’s worth revisiting some of the department’s fire prevention tips, which the department touts under the slogan “Look. Listen. Learn.” That also is the advice offered by the National Fire Protection Association in its promotional materials.
Look refers to keeping an eye out for instances when things could catch fire.
That includes positioning flammable items away from the stove, keeping pets off kitchen counters to prevent them from knocking things onto a hot stove, or being watchful of foods as they cook, whether frying, grilling, broiling or baking.
Look also means ideas such as don’t be your own electrician, make sure electrical cords don’t cross doorways or go beneath carpets, and using the correct light bulb for fixtures.
Listen and Learn
Listen boils down to ensuring your smoke alarms function.
That includes making sure everyone knows what the alarm sounds like and what to do when it goes off.
Beyond that, once it does sound, get out of the building and stay out. Never go back in, even for pets or other people.
Learn, finally, means having more than one way out of a room, drawing up an escape plan, practicing actual fire drills, and designating a place to meet once outside the building.
Learn also applies to testing all doors and windows to ensure they open easily, and if fire breaks out, recalling the old-time lessons of “stop, drop and roll,” and feeling doors and doorknobs to see if they are hot before opening the door.
“It’s important to remember fire safety tips because you never know when you may need to apply them,” Watts said. “We are oftentimes caught off-guard when an emergency situation occurs. By reviewing and practicing fire safety tips regularly, we are able to stay up to date on safety information and can resort to muscle memory if an emergency does occur.”
Staff writer Bill Thompson can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or william.thompson@thevillagesmedia.com.
