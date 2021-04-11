Dancing shoes fit Villagers

Suzanne Crosby and her partner, Donald Wyman, taught dance in Massachusetts for years before moving to The Villages, where a large and flourishing dance scene was waiting for them. “We love teaching,” Wyman said. “Coming down here, people were the same. They’re wonderful. (The Villages) has the interest and the facilities. So we thought we could come down here and continue doing what we love to do, and that’s what it’s been.” By 2008, they were leading their own group, Social Dance Steppin’ Out. Their group is one of more than 300 dance groups in The Villages. Dance classes at recreation centers encompass everything from hula, belly dancing and flamenco to tap, jazz, ballet — and the ever-popular line dancing. And the hundreds of Villagers who take classes, attend dances and put on performances are reaping the physical, social and mental benefits of the activity.
“It’s a great activity for older adults,” said Phoebe Hwang, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Hawaii and a research consultant at OmniWorks, through which she works with clients like the Hawaii Falls Prevention Consortium. “You can build an entire culture in a community off of it.”
Why join now?
Many people join dance groups or classes after moving to The Villages because they didn’t have time to do it while they were working, according to Pam Henry, recreation manager for lifestyles, parks and PR.
For others, it’s a way to continue a lifelong passion or career.
“Some people come to me and say, ‘I used to dance, and I loved it,’” Crosby said. “If you loved it, you shouldn’t stop. Bring it back into your life. Or try something new. We’ve had some people who have tried it, and it opened them up to other kinds of dancing.”
There are so many opportunities to dance in The Villages in part due to the 102 conveniently located multi-use recreation centers, said John Rohan, director of Recreation and Parks.
Dance groups take up residence in rooms with hard floors, mirrors and bars.
“The fact that there are a variety of dance programs and levels affords our residents (the option) to find that niche that meets their needs to learn and grow in that dance program,” Rohan said.
Because there are around 40 genres of dance offered in The Villages, residents can learn more about their own culture or the cultures of others through classes such hula, clogging, flamenco, Irish Ceili and more.
The Villages offers opportunities to dance beyond resident lifestyle groups and during the nightly entertainment on the squares. There also are courses through the Enrichment Academy, which allows Villages residents and nonresidents to continue education through hundreds of fee-based extracurricular courses.
Health Benefits
While dance is good physical exercise, a long-established body of research has found that the mental benefits of the activity are just as powerful.
In a 2003 study, Joe Verghese, division chief of the department of medicine geriatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, found that out of 11 physical activities, dance was the most associated with less dementia risk.
“We found that mentally stimulating activities were associated with reduced dementia,” Verghese said. “When we looked at activities, dancing was significant. People who danced frequently had a 76% reduced risk of dementia.”
Participants in the study engaged in physically stimulating activities such as walking, running, swimming and dancing and mentally stimulating activities such as board games, reading and playing music.
“Dancing clearly has a physical component, but it’s also mental and social,” Verghese said. “I think we’re a few steps away from saying that engaging in dance could prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia, but it’s something we need to study more carefully.”
Dancing and other related activities like tai chi are involved in the Falls Prevention Consortium that Hwang works with.
“Older adults are so prone to falls,” Hwang said. “(Dance) physically helps with balance, but it also teaches older adults to be mindfully aware of their body placement. That way, they are ready and able to fall in a certain way.”
A fall is one of the most common events that threaten the independence of older adults, according to Sobia Ahmad, a primary care doctor at The Villages Health Pinellas Care Center.
Dancing helps with balance issues because it creates muscle memory and strengthens bones, Ahmad said.
“This can prevent a fall from occurring, and if one does fall, it can certainly prevent a fracture that leads to further complications,” she said.
Social benefits
There are very few exercises as social as dance, said Susan O’Brien, a Village of Polo Ridge resident who teaches dance.
“Sometimes in the classes, there’s a little laughter,” O’Brien said. “When you learn to dance, you’re learning to do it to go out and have evenings of fun. It lifts your spirits.”
The large dance community was one of the reasons O’Brien and her husband, Mark, chose to move to The Villages.
“We saw the opportunity to dance every night if we wanted to,” Susan said. “And it’s not really like that in other places. I’m amazed at how many people are interested in learning here.”
Practice to perform
While some of the dance groups in The Villages provide classes, others work toward performances and events.
“One of the things we’ve seen that has been very helpful for our program is that we do end-of-semester performances,” Hwang said. “It’s something people can look forward to. When we put on these big events where they work hard and practice, it improves mental health.”
Evolution Dance is one resident dance group that works toward putting on multiple performances a year at Savannah Center and other recreation centers.
For months leading up to the performance, the group tries to perfect choreography and move in sync.
“At the end of it, I feel like, ‘Wow. I finally accomplished what I decided I wanted to do from the get-go,’” said Village Santiago resident Rosemary Theiss, assistant treasurer and events manager with the group. “It’s such an accomplishment to start and end a product and have the audience enjoy it.”
Dancing can help reduce depression and anxiety as well as improve sleep and boost overall wellness and quality of life, according to Catherine Salmons, a movement and behavioral therapist with The Villages Health.
“Dance provides an emotional release that can allow tense muscles to relax, increase sensation and reduce stress in the body through movements that involve rocking, shaking, swaying and swings,” Salmons said.
Salmons teaches movement therapy classes at The Villages Health Colony Care Center, and in a yearlong study conducted in 2019 on her movement therapy groups, Salmons observed a statistically significant decrease in depression and anxiety symptoms among participants, as well as an improvement in scores on a scale measuring self-esteem.
These sessions are now open to the general public. Anyone interested in enrolling should contact wellness education assistant Mandy Bibler at 352-674-2464.
In addition to Salmons’ movement therapy class, “Mind in Motion,” Salmons also created a movement therapy curriculum for patients living with dementia, which is offered as part of The Villages Health’s Dementia Care Coordination program, an eight-week program that offers support and resources for caregivers as well as their loved ones living with the dementia diagnosis.
Caregivers attend a weekly support session, and patients living with dementia receive Salmons’ movement therapy intervention as a parallel program.
In the one-hour movement sessions, patients work fine and gross motor coordination through repeated movement combinations and engage in socialization through shared group movement, Salmons said.
“We address some of the specific muscular and motor challenges that can accompany dementia,” Salmons said. “For example, we do exercises using marching, running and leg stretches to help with the tendency to shuffle when walking.”
The dementia care coordination program expanded its therapeutic activity groups in March to include art therapy and new movement therapy programs. It will expand more in June with a tai chi/kinesiology therapy offering, according to Melissa Denham, dementia care specialist with The Villages Health.
Those interested in the dementia care coordination program must be a primary care patient (caregiver and/or person living with dementia) with The Villages Health. Referrals go to Denham, who will reach out to the caregiver for an assessment with both the patient and caregiver.
Whether people engage in dancing on the squares, taking classes at recreation centers, trying out movement therapy or working on a large-scale performance, it’s a fulfilling and worthwhile activity.
“It’s so rewarding,” Crosby said. “We have people that come up to us off the street and thank us for teaching them because they have enjoyed it for all these years. That is the most wonderful thing.”
