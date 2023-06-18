Dads pull double duty

Being a coach is a tough job.
The hours are long. There’s plenty of stress and pressure.
And a coach instantly — almost constantly — becomes responsible for the well-being of people other than themselves as soon as they get the job.
Sounds a lot like being a dad.
Though every dad isn’t a coach, every coach becomes some kind of parental figure to their players. Then there are those who wear both hats at the same time.
Head coaches who look in the huddle and see their own son or daughter looking back at them. That’s been the reality for The Villages High School’s J.P. Probola and Wildwood Middle High School’s Vincent Brown Sr.
For multiple years, both Brown and Probola have coached their own kids at their respective schools and have been successful along the way — as coaches and as dads.
“Coaching has definitely made me a better parent,” said Probola, a father of three who just finished his third season leading the VHS cross country program and coaches his oldest daughter, Katherine, and son, David.
“It’s also worked the other way. Because I am a dad, it was easier and natural for me to step in and do that bit of parenting to the other kids in the program.”
But being a “Coach Dad” also means finding the balance between the two.
“I have always left the sports stuff on the field or on the court as soon as we leave it,” said Brown, a father of four who coached his son Vincent Jr. in football and coaches his daughter Zoey in basketball and flag football at Wildwood.
“That’s always seemed to work with my kids. When we’re home, I’m not ‘Coach,’ or I don’t try to coach them unless they come to me first — asking me to watch film with them or show them something we’ve been working on.
“But I’m ‘Dad’ all the time,” Brown added. “If we’re on the field or the court, I’m always their dad.”
Wiping Noses & Tying Shoes
Neither Brown nor Probola had intentions of being coaches.
It just kind of happened.
Brown became a dad at age 16.
His first child, son Vincent Jr., was born while he was a multi-sport star at Gainesville Eastside High School. Brown was actually in the middle of a basketball game the night his son was born. Brown would go on to play football at the University of Florida — with Vincent Jr. in tow, living in on-campus family housing with his son and eventual wife, Brittany, for a chunk of their time in college.
When Vincent Jr. started playing football, Brown thought he was just going to sit on the sideline and do regular dad stuff.
“Vince was 6 and I took him to practice one day, and the guy who was coaching the team, I could tell he was a little flustered,” Brown said. “I asked him if he needed help, and he jumped all over it. I started helping him with that Optimist team and I’ve been coaching from then on. That’s how I started coaching Vince.”
Probola’s foray into being a Coach Dad followed a similar path.
His kids — Katherine, Lillian and David — were playing youth soccer when he took on the role of coach.
“My kids were young then. That situation was more tying shoes and wiping noses than actual coaching,” Probola joked.
When Probola and his family moved to Florida in 2016 and his oldest daughter, Katherine, started running cross country for The Villages Charter Middle School, he fell into the sport as well.
“When she started running in the seventh grade, I had never been to a cross country meet,” said Probola, whose athletic background was soccer and lacrosse.
“I’d go to all the practices, and I wanted to learn what was going on, so I asked the coach if I could do anything to help. I hit it off with the coach and ended up getting my Level 1 USA Track & Field certification and became an assistant coach by Katherine’s eighth-grade year.”
Probola took the reins of the Buffalo cross country program during Katherine’s freshman year and has been the long-distance coach for the VHS track and field team for the past few years — coaching his oldest daughter and now his son David, who just finished his freshman season running cross country and track for the Buffalo.
“I still tie David’s shoes before almost every meet,” Probola said with a smile. “He has to wipe his own nose though.”
“I’m very fortunate to do what I get to do every day. I get to know my kids and all their friends and have a positive influence on them,” he continued.
“We recently went to Busch Gardens, and we had three kids from the team with us or we’ll have kids from the team over our house all the time. I’m definitely lucky to be able to do that stuff with my kids and kids on the team.”
Building Connections
Brown and Probola have used the immense time commitment needed from coaches to foster deeper bonds with their own kids.
Brown coached his son on Wildwood’s varsity football team all four years, watching him develop into a dual-sport (football and basketball) star that signed to play football at Southeastern University. His oldest daughter, 13-year-old Zoey, is already one of the best athletes at Wildwood — helping lead the girls’ basketball team to the state championship game this past season and the flag football team to an undefeated regular season and a regional quarterfinal — and she’s not even in high school yet.
“With Vince Jr., when he signed to go to college, I teared up,” Brown said.
“It was emotional because we basically grew up together. Watching him grow and mature was so special because I had a front-row seat for everything. That’s my guy.”
“And Zoey has always been right by side,” he continued. “From the time she started walking, to now, whenever I’m leaving the house, she’s right there, ready to go with me.”
Brown’s younger two kids — Khloe (11) and Kylee (9) — seem to be destined for the same thing.
“Khloe will be playing basketball this coming year, so I’ll be coaching her,” Brown said. “Kylee is athletic and competitive, but she hasn’t decided to play yet. “Sometimes I’ll scroll through the photos on my phone and just marvel at how the kids have grown up,” Brown said.
Probola will have his emotional graduation moments soon, too.
Katherine, who also plays soccer and is on the weightlifting team at VHS, will be a senior this coming school year. Lillian, who plays flag football and soccer for the Buffalo, will be entering her junior year. And David will be a sophomore.
“It’s about all the memories,” Probola began.
“I remember when we were stationed in Guam while my wife Joanna was in the Air Force and she and I would be exercising, and we’d pay the kids a quarter to run a lap or the time we dressed up as the Power Rangers for a Halloween race.
“Those are the things that you cherish,” Probola said.
Senior writer J.T. Wilcox can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5332 or jt.wilcox@thevillagesmedia.com.
