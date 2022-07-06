Customized tech helps disabled veterans thrive

Sgt. Pam Kelly recently experienced the freedom of gliding across the water at Lake Griffin State Park, thanks to her custom adaptive kayak. Kelly, a U.S. Army veteran, was injured during a training accident in 2002, and a later surgery left her with the use of only her left arm. Despite her quadriplegic status, she loves cycling and kayaking, and the community wanted to help her continue her passions by creating and donating the kayak to her. “It’s exciting and scary at the same time,” said Kelly, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. “I’m excited that we are finally doing the launch, but it is a little nerve-wracking. It is going to be an exciting adventure, and I’m just so grateful.” This kind of adaptive technology is life-changing for many veterans, as 4.9 million, or 27% of veterans, have a service-connected disability as of 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Members of multiple groups came together to make the kayak a reality, including Flo Hurlburt of Tri-County Women Veterans; Bob Dodds of Sumter Landing Bicycle Club; Hank de Jong of The Villages Canoe and Kayak Club; and Larry Wuest of Friends of Lake Griffin State Park, who all assisted Kelly throughout the process of retrofitting and testing her special kayak.
“It is very amazing for them to have done this for me,” Kelly said. “I originally thought they were just going to use the regular kayaks to go out and explore the wonderful and beautiful nature, and the next thing I knew Flo was going around asking for donations to get a specially adapted one.”
The Tri-County Women Veterans, a local social and nonprofit group, started raising money several months ago for the project. It raised about $5,000 and worked with Angle Oar LLC and Creating Ability to make this kayak possible, Hurlburt said.
The kayak has a T-shaped bar that allows Kelly to use paddles, includes a glove for her right hand, and it has detachable wheels to help her get into the water.
“My vision is to start off with Pam and then possibly other people in The Villages who may have mobility disabilities and would like to get out on the water,” Hurlburt said during a test run of the kayak on June 15. “That’s the long-term goal for me and is something I think the community could get behind.”
This kind of customized equipment allows veterans to participate in activities they enjoyed before their injuries. Since 2016, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded several grants to fund the creation of technology that helps disabled veterans adapt their homes.
Some of those products include: an AI-powered mobile scanner and reader enabling those with vision loss to read text independently; a customized disability-adapted bathroom module; and a robotic overbed table for beds, recliners and wheelchairs, according to the VA.
“This technology changes their lives, because after injury they don’t know what they can and what they can’t do,” said Marie Bogdonoff, founder and president of Villagers for Veterans, a local organization that supports injured veterans. “Some of them don’t have the stability, and the wheelchairs that they get from the VA are definitely good wheelchairs, but they’re designed for streets and home, so they don’t really do well in an outdoor terrain.”
Villagers for Veterans has given out 29 all-terrain wheelchairs, two all-terrain vehicles and several scooters to disabled veterans, Bogdonoff said.
“It just gives them the ability to do something that they haven’t been able to do since their injury,” said Bogdonoff, of the Village of Pine Ridge.
Under its mobility and independence program, the organization works with several manufacturers to fully customize the chairs to the specific veteran’s needs. An example is an all-terrain wheelchair on tracks with wheels that enables veterans to go into the water and maneuver in the woods, like a tractor on really rough terrain.
Ret. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Natalie Vines got her adaptive chair last year. She sustained two injuries during her service, which led to her medical retirement in 2009.
Her injury left her with balance issues and back pain. However, several years ago she and her husband who lived in The Villages at the time found out about Villagers for Veterans and started working with the organization.
After learning more about Vines’ story, the group approached her about building her an all-terrain wheelchair customized to her needs. Her chair has track wheels on it to allow her to navigate rougher terrain and has attachments to place fishing poles and guns for when she goes fishing and shooting, she said.
Villagers for Veterans and the company they worked with, TrackMaster, worked alongside Vines throughout the entire process and asked questions about her disability to ensure the chair was built to her specific needs.
“I was almost in tears because it allows me to get around the hills, because I just couldn’t get up and down the terrain,” said Vines, of Texas. “I could not be more thankful to Villages for Veterans for providing me such an awesome piece of equipment. And you know, I’ve never had an organization do something like that for me.”
This also is not the first time The Villages community has stepped up to help Kelly live an independent lifestyle. Villagers for Veterans raised money for and built an entire smart home retrofitted to her needs.
Then in October 2021, the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club started the Pam Kelly Ride, when members of the club regularly ride with Kelly and her special adaptive bike that is lower to the ground.
“I’m grateful for everything and that everyone in The Villages has opened their arms and welcomed me into their hearts,” Kelly said. “They have shown me love and support by just letting me be independent and willing to be part of their family and their homes here, to still be active and enjoy life.”
Villagers for Veterans meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex. For information visit villagersforveterans.org.
Another resource for local disabled veterans is the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 150 Orange Blossom Gardens. The organization focuses on getting veterans the disability benefits they earned from the VA.
DAV Chapter 150 meets at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Saddlebrook Recreation Center. For information email davchapter150@gmail.com.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com
