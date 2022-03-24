Crewed spaceflights are ready for takeoff

A pair of crewed space launches in April are generating excitement statewide. Axiom Space, a Texas-based company that is developing the first commercial space station, is scheduled to launch Axiom-1, the first all-private crewed space tourism mission to the International Space Station, on April 3. And SpaceX’s Crew-4 mission, its fourth launch of NASA astronauts to the station, will follow suit on April 19. Just like manned spaceflight in years past, staff at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex expect big crowds to see the launches. Their viewing package with admission to the Banana Creek viewing area, the closest site to the launch pad, is sold out for Axiom-1. Viewing packages aren’t available yet for Crew-4. “We have not seen this level of interest since the space shuttle program ended,” said Lauren Eisle Walbert, spokesperson for the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “Seeing a rocket launch is a ‘bucket list’ experience for many people from around the world.” Both missions will launch from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A, America’s primary hub for manned spaceflight.
Axiom’s First
Axiom-1 will be the first mission for Axiom Space, partnering with SpaceX to launch a four-person crew on a 10-day mission that will include eight days living and working aboard the orbiting laboratory at the International Space Station. The crew is led by Michael López-Alegría, Axiom’s vice president and a former NASA astronaut whose four spaceflights included three space shuttle missions and a trek to the ISS.
The crew will conduct more than 25 different science experiments during the voyage, and the data will support ongoing research on human physiology on Earth and in space, as well as evaluate new technologies with Earth and space applications.
“The collection of biological and technological tests during the Ax-1 mission represent a breadth of research that will inform everything from human health considerations to novel infrastructure and design for our future homes away from Earth, beginning with Axiom Station,” said Christian Maender, director of In-space Manufacturing and Research for Axiom Space.
The launch originally was scheduled for March 30, but was moved to April to allow more time to complete spacecraft processing ahead of the mission, according to Axiom staff.
The Axiom-1 mission poses a significant test of the company’s capabilities, said John Logsdon, professor emeritus of political science and international affairs at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Axiom is interested in building the first privately owned space station, which it is calling Axiom Station. It is among the key players interested in building and launching successors to the International Space Station, which NASA intends to retire in 2030.
“This is the first demonstration of Axiom’s ability to manage a launch,” Logsdon said.
And demonstrating that ability would be important in servicing a private space station, he said.
New Crew Rotation
The SpaceX flight will build on its previous successes in flying humans to space from American soil for the first time since the space shuttle program.
SpaceX’s Crew-4 mission will transport four astronauts — NASA astronauts Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins and Kjell Lindgren and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti — to the space station aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft launching on a Falcon 9 rocket.
Their work will involve a science mission in the space station’s microgravity laboratory, according to NASA.
It will be SpaceX’s fifth manned spaceflight from Florida involving professional astronauts and the fourth crew rotation mission, where a new crew of astronauts goes to work on the space station as another crew leaves.
The four astronauts that arrived in space through SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission, which launched in November, will return to Earth following the handover.
SpaceX, owned by Tesla’s Elon Musk, is Kennedy Space Center’s most lucrative business contractor. The company was awarded more than $673 million in NASA contracts for work at the space center during the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to Kennedy Space Center’s 2021 annual report.
More Launches to Come
Axiom-1 and Crew-4 are just a taste of what is to come in both manned and unmanned spaceflights from the Space Coast.
Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2, the long-awaited uncrewed test of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, is expected to launch in May.
If successful, Starliner would provide NASA’s Commercial Crew Program with a second vehicle — following SpaceX’s Crew Dragon — to launch its astronauts into space. The first crewed mission, Starliner-1, is likely in 2023.
NASA intends on launching Artemis I, an unmanned test of its deep space infrastructure that includes the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, as early as May.
Last week, SLS and Orion made its way to Launch Complex 39A for the first time in preparation for its final tests before launch, also known as the wet dress rehearsal.
NASA envisions SLS and Orion supporting missions that would land humans on the moon and Mars.
Miles away from the Space Coast, Blue Origin is preparing for its latest suborbital flight to the edge of space aboard its New Shepard spacecraft, scheduled for Tuesday. Its six-person crew will include Winter Park couple Sharon and Marc Hagle.
April’s missions won’t be the last from Axiom and SpaceX in Cape Canaveral.
NASA approved a second Axiom mission, which is scheduled to launch between fall 2022 and spring 2023.
And SpaceX already is preparing for its fifth launch of astronauts to the space station, Crew-5. That mission is scheduled for October.
