Crafting groups find creative ways to help

Delores Lancaster smiled when she saw the hats the Abundance of Love group put out in front of Beyond the Walls food pantry in Fruitland Park. The Leesburg resident fingered through them before picking out some she thought her sister would like. “My sister has been in the hospital and she loves hats,” she said. “I thought bringing some of these to her would cheer her up.” Recently, some of the crafting groups in The Villages area have taken on new initiatives to help those in need. Some of these groups include Abundance of Love, Boomer Loomers and the Bear Ladies. All three of these groups have expanded their charitable outreach during the coronavirus pandemic to touch more people while some of their other charitable organizations are on a hiatus.
Abundance of Love
Jen Smith, the community outreach coordinator and one of the founders of the nonprofit, has been looking for ways to help others in need.
“When we made the decision to start this group, I started doing research and found there was a lot of need within and outside of The Villages area,” the Village Santo Domingo resident said. “I then thought to myself about additional ways our group could help out.”
When the group began in June, they began by knitting, crocheting and looming hats and scarves for local schools.
“We knew there were children who might need items to help keep them warm during winter as a lot of the students come from low-income areas,” Smith said. “When the pandemic started, we found that even more people needed items, so we started making soap sacks, little sacks with bars of soap, to send to the food pantries, prayer shawls, hats for preemies at AdventHealth in Orlando, baby blankets for Project SOS in Ocala National Forest, which tends to families of homeless veterans, medical dolls to give to children going into surgery at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and now hats and scarves to individuals visiting food pantries.”
Lancaster couldn’t thank Smith enough for the hats.
“I’ve been visiting the pantry for about seven years and this is one of the first times I have ever seen hats here,” Lancaster said. “My sister has some dementia and loves hats, and I just wanted to share some of the love I have received with her.”
Boomer Loomers
The Boomer Loomers also have expanded their charitable organizations. Having over 40 organizations, the nonprofit has recently added three more.
“In addition to helping Wildwood Food Pantry with egg cartons, providing hats to cancer patients in local clinics and providing items for those with Alzheimer’s, we are happy to help others,” said Amy Donato, of the Village of Marsh Bend. “We are now helping out three new businesses including making cancer hats for the Truex Foundation located in Mooresville, North Carolina, items for families in need for the Family Outreach of Horry County in Conway, South Carolina, and items for single pregnant women in crisis at the Redeeming Life Outreach Ministries located in Sanford.”
Eldon McWilliams has been with the group for a little over four years. He got involved to do something with his wife, who had a stroke.
“One of the greatest things Boomer Loomers does is make and donate items to those in need,” the Village of Charlotte resident said. “The group has received requests from organizations in need from Maine to Florida.”
McWilliams said the group helps to bring out the best in him.
“We love being able to help out those in need,” he said. “There is never any expectation of personal gain or rewards. We just enjoy the many thanks recipients pass on.”
The Bear Ladies
While the Bear Ladies normally present stuffed bears to Camp Boggy Creek in Eustis, they have had to expand their services to provide bears to other charitable organizations.
“When Camp Boggy Creek shut down, we had an abundance of bears,” said Marion Sparaco, president of the Bear Ladies. “We started looking for other organizations that helped children in need and decided to pass them some bears as well.”
Camp Boggy Creek, a camp for children with serious illness, recently started accepting donations again and the bear ladies have been hard at work.
“We are trying to present as many bears and afghans to the camp, while also not forgetting our new organizations,” the Village of Polo Ridge resident said. “We take them to hospitals, cancer clinics — anywhere that has children that might enjoy a bear. We really like to give to the camp because it is so special to the campers and their families.”
When the children finish their camping experience, they get to take the bears and afghans home as a memento of their camping experience.
“We love being able to make the children feel special,” Sparaco added. “It’s one of reasons we continue to do what we do, because we want to play a huge role on all of those we help and make them feel like they matter.”
