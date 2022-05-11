Sumter County will use federal money to assist Wildwood with water and sewer projects needed for expansion of industrial sites in the western part of the city.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to use about $4.5 million to help fund three projects that will increase capacity for water and sewer along State Road 44 between U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 75.
The funds will come from the $25.7 million the county was allotted from the COVID American Rescue Plan Act.
Commissioners also finalized a $4.3 million agreement with Charter Communications to expand high-speed broadband access throughout the county.
That agreement also will use COVID funds.
The public-private partnership agreement between the county and Charter will provide access to a broadband network capable of providing high-speed internet access to approximately 3,600 addresses countywide.
The broadband expansion will benefit county residents, businesses and students, said County Administrator Bradley Arnold.
The deal with Wildwood will help fund three projects that already had been identified: expansion of the County Road 219 lift station, upsizing of the SR 44 forcemain to 20 inches from the existing 10 inches and installation of a 12-inch water main along CR 44A from SR 44 to CR 219.
That area along SR 44 is in high demand for not only industrial development, but also commercial and mixed-use developments, said Jason McHugh, Wildwood city manager.
Among the industrial projects in the area are the Pike 75 industrial site and the future development of the 2,000-acre Monarch Ranch industrial super site.
In a separate vote Tuesday, commissioners unanimously approved a land-use change to designate about 333 acres near the SR 44/I-75 interchange for industrial use from agricultural.
That proposal will be transmitted to the state Department of Economic Opportunity for review before returning before the commission for final approval at a future meeting.
At its April 26 meeting, the commission approved an industry incentive agreement with a confidential corporation to encourage it to bring a new manufacturing business to the Pike 75 industrial site.
The agreement, called Project Teal, will award an incentive package of $3 million — payable in three yearly installments of $1 million each beginning with the 2022-23 fiscal year.
In return, the company is required to make a building capital investment of at least $500,000. The new building capital investment is estimated at $100 million
The county is still planning to move forward with additional water and sewer projects in Center Hill, Lake Panasoffkee and Webster.
Also Tuesday:
Commissioners unanimously approved a certificate granting Marion Community Hospital permission to operate inter-facility ambulance transports between the HCA Florida Trailwinds Village Emergency Room and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
About 60 residents of District 1 in The Villages attended the meeting to request modifications to the section of Morse Boulevard north of CR 466. Arnold said the topic of widening the road has been discussed in previous years and has been met with objections from the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Public Works Director Deborah Snyder said additional signs will be placed on Morse Boulevard north of CR 466 advising where golf carts must merge with vehicular traffic. Additional directional arrows also will be placed in the multimodal path as advance notification for golf cart drivers. The improvements are expected to be installed this summer.
Arnold reported Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, part of the Florida Department of Transportation, is increasing opportunities to work with local governments, stakeholders and residents in the project study area for the proposed northern extension of the turnpike. About 50 residents from the Tillmans Hammock neighborhood in the Oxford area in northwest Sumter spoke to encourage the commission to support a no-build option. Sumter County in partnership with the city of Wildwood previously sent a letter to the FDOT supporting a route that does not come north of SR 44 on the east side of I-75 and encouraged building parallel I-75 on the west side of the interstate.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
