Couples write their love stories in Villages

When Barbara Hanberry first moved to the community, her love of singing and dancing led her to the Off Broadway Players of The Villages. When performers started rehearsals for a show in April 2016, their choreographer asked a friend from her church choir to join the group. Hanberry was paired with the
new face on stage, Charlie Snyder. “I am an alto, and Charlie is a baritone,” said Hanberry, of the Village of Fenney. Their harmony was show-stopping, and they became great friends. “We got hooked on singing together,” Hanberry said. By the summer of 2017, the impressive pair was asked to perform
for clubs in the community, and the duet Fine Tuned was born.
Shortly after that, Snyder worked up his nerve to ask Hanberry on a date.
“I was very nervous,” said Snyder, of the Village Mira Mesa.
Hanberry didn’t hesitate with an answer. She wanted to go.
As the couple balanced their time together between singing and getting to know each other, they discovered they had a lot in common.
“Everything evolved without us ever realizing it,” Snyder said. “She has a kind heart, and she is a Christian, as I am.”
“We grew from two people who sing pretty well together to loving each other,” Hanberry said.
The couple got engaged in December 2019, and they are planning to get married once pandemic restrictions on gatherings are lifted.
This Valentine’s Day, they’ll celebrate their love along with thousands of other couples in the community as the The Villages metropolitan statistical area is the second-most married population in the country among areas of 100,000 people or more, according to the 2019 American Community Survey.
Although many of those couples moved together to the area to enjoy retirement, many also have found each other here through the numerous ways to meet friends and have fun.
“There are many opportunities to meet like-minded residents through the multitude of resident-led lifestyle groups,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
With more than 3,100 clubs in the community, many of which are now meeting virtually, no one has to struggle to find recreational activities or meet new people with common interests, Henry said.
Although they met through mutual friends, Wayne and Judy Gilreath’s love of golfing and dancing helped them build a relationship.
The pair first met in 2017 during an evening playing board games. After Wayne found the courage to ask Judy out, their first date was a game of golf. Judy won.
The fun experience led to a meal or two at Spanish Springs Town square, which was always followed by music and dancing on the square.
Next month, the Village of Country Club Hills residents will celebrate their second wedding anniversary.
Stories of love found in The Villages while enjoying the fun the community has to offer aren’t new to Henry.
After all, she knows better than most that saying there’s nothing in this community that can’t possibly be true.
“This place is like Disney World for seniors,” Henry said. “There’s never a dull moment and lots of friends to enjoy it all with.”
Friends in The Villages also helped match Phyllis Green and Jim McElveen, of the Village of Monarch Grove.
In the beginning, neither was interested in being matched. But on Valentine’s Day 2019, they relented and met for lunch in Lake Sumter Landing.
“It turned into a three-hour lunch,” Green said.
They were both stunned by how easily they conversed.
“And we just have so much in common,” McElveen said.
“We both like to dance. We both love the squares,” Green added. “And we like to travel.”
“We both love sunsets, too,” McElveen said. “And her dogs like me.”
During a Christmas party, McElveen surprised everyone by proposing.
In a small ceremony Saturday at The Waterfront Inn, they were married by Green’s best friend.
While similar interest brought two couples together and a mutual friend sealed the deal for the honeymooners, fate helped Bert and Gloria Johnson find each other in The Villages.
They first met on a hot July day in 2004, when Gloria stepped out of The Villages Sales and Information Center at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. Bert Johnson looked up from where he sat in a rocking chair near the door.
He had arrived from Texas to close on his new home that morning. After that, he rocked on the porch as he waited for a golf buddy.
When Bert told Gloria which golf course he and his buddy intended to play, her eyes widened.
“That was Gloria’s backyard,” Bert said.
As they spoke more often, common interests were discovered. They both had adopted children, and they both loved to laugh.
“Gloria is kind of a sparkler,” Bert said.
On their first Christmas as a couple, Gloria gave Bert two drawings in one frame. One depicted the white rocking chairs separated on the porch where they met. The second drawing showed the rockers close together.
Bert’s gift to Gloria was a silver rocking chair on a chain.
“We ended up dating for five years,” she said.
On Christmas Day 2012, Bert proposed. And on Feb. 17, 2013, the Haciendas of Mission Hills residents invited 67 friends to a party at Colony Cottage Regional Recreational Complex. Not one guest had a clue the party would be a wedding ceremony and reception.
“My life would be very boring if I hadn’t met Gloria,” Bert said.
Staff writer Sherri Coner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or sherri.coner@thevillagesmedia.com.
