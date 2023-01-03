Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open.
The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
“We started it on May 30, and there were 105 pools when we started,” Nina said. “After we watched the (number of) pools grow, we decided to go to all the pools.”
The Sabins’ pool tour took them to all corners of The Villages, from Mulberry Grove Recreation on the North side to Homestead Recreation down South.
“We broke it up based on area,” she said. “For example, we looked at the recreation news and picked Colony Cottage, then went to that area.”
They started visiting pools on weekends, and sometimes went three days in a row, depending on their schedule.
“Most of the time, the pools felt like they were all ours,” Nina said. “We went in the evenings between 4 and 5 p.m.”
The couple, who moved to The Villages three years ago, documented their pool-hopping journey for their friends.
“We took a photo at every pool and posted them on Facebook,” she said. “My followers were like, ‘Where are you going next week?’”
One of Nina’s close friends, Cyndi Mueller, enjoyed watching her and John explore The Villages.
“She is always busy — she doesn’t like to sit,” said Mueller, of the Village of Pine Hills. “She’s always on the go.”
Visiting each pool gave the Sabins an opportunity to find their favorite.
“It was cool to see all the pools and compare them,” Nina said. “We were excited to see one of the newest pools at First Responders, which was really nice. We also liked DeLuna, which was freeform and pretty.”
Mueller and her husband met up with Nina and John when they visited the First Responders Recreation family pool.
“We all wanted to see First Responders together, and we went to dinner after,” Mueller said.
The beauty of the pools’ locations made the trips even better.
“(Amelia pool) is right above the golf course and the view was amazing,” Nina said. “Most of (the pools) overlook the golf courses, which is nice scenery.”
They also made some discoveries during their pool tour, including a hot tub at Southside Recreation.
While rain could have derailed some of their plans, the weather pleasantly surprised them.
“Most of the time, we had good weather, so we just beat the rainy season,” Nina said.
Seeing all of the pools also gave the Sabins perspective on the community as a whole.
“The best part was seeing the different characteristics of each village,” Nina said.
Mueller loved how the couple made the experience about more than just swimming in different pools.
“They made an adventure out of it to see more places in The Villages they didn’t know existed,” she said.
With The Villages constantly expanding, the Sabins are continuing their journey of visiting each pool in the community at least once.
“It is a lot of fun to go pool hopping,” Nina said. “We like adventure, and The Villages has a lot of things to do, so it was cool to experience it.”
Staff writer Abby Bittner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or abby.bittner@thevillagesmedia.com.
