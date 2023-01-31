Convicted felon Miller released from jail: legal woes not over

Seventy-five days in jail, three years probation, 200 hours of community service picking up trash and $1,065 in fines and court costs is the penalty that former Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller must pay for lying under oath.
Judge Anthony Tatti handed down the sentence Monday to Miller, 72, who was convicted on the felony charge last November.
He was released from the Marion County jail for time served.
Miller, handcuffed and wearing an orange-and-white striped inmate jumpsuit, wiped tears from his eyes while being fingerprinted after the sentence was handed down.
His motion for a new trial was dismissed.
Miller was convicted of lying to investigators, including the state attorney, about more than 40 phone calls between himself and former Sumter County commissioner Gary Search.
His false testimony was given during a criminal investigation into possible violations of Florida’s open meeting laws.
In his October 21, 2021, sworn statement with investigators, Miller originally testified those phone calls between he and Search stopped after a few months into their elected terms, then struggled to explain phone records that showed otherwise.
The pair were being investigated for potential back-channel conversations about official business that Florida law requires to be discussed in public forums.
Under immunity in a deal to defer his own prosecution, Search testified at trial that many of the calls were in fact about county issues such as animal control facilities, storm response, impact fees, and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, it was the attempted cover-up about the calls that landed Miller behind bars after a jury found that he knowingly lied to authorities.
About 30 people appeared in court Monday to support Miller. Three of those supporters — Bryant Fulgham, Joe Camden and Gene McRedmond — testified as character witnesses on his behalf.
Blanchard’s office also attempted to submit Facebook posts in Miller’s behalf that besmirched the judicial process, which the judge dismissed.
“Your assistant forwarded to me a series of some sort of social media posts,” Tatti told Miller’s attorney, Dock Blanchard, in striking down his motion for a new trial. “Do you want me to consider this litany of people suggesting to me that your client was railroaded? Because that’s the overriding theme of what’s here.”
Blanchard then declined to officially enter the statements into the record.
Prosecutor Sasha Kidney also referenced the social media posts in her argument that Miller should get at least 24 months of probation in addition to the community service and fines.
“This whole case is about accountability,” she said. “The defendant has shown zero remorse since the beginning of this case about his actions. I know defense counsel emailed social media posts from several individuals that claim the complete undermining of the judicial process, claiming this is all a scheme or a setup. Obviously, there is no remorse at all.”
Tatti determined the community service hours must be served at Marion County Solid Waste Litter Control with a minimum of 16 hours per month.
Blanchard said he will be filing an appeal for Miller.
“I’m disappointed,” he said. “I have the greatest respect for the court, but I feel the court is wrong.”
The appeal is not Miller’s only legal worry.
Prosecutors have not yet said they have closed the investigation into Miller’s potential Sunshine Law violations, and he remains under investigation by the state’s Commission on Ethics over an online fundraiser he created for the public to bankroll his lawyers.
The ethics commission announced last October that it found probable cause that Miller violated Florida’s gift law by failing to timely report donations to his legal defense fund and then inaccurately accounted for the money.
That fundraising campaign has earned Miller $24,000 to date, and a second campaign launched by his wife has raised another $13,000.
Miller’s most recent financial disclosure from June 2022 lists his net worth at $950,462.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
