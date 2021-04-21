Connectivity bridges give businesses boost

Being connected is what The Villages is all about. Now that the Water Lily Bridge is open across Florida’s Turnpike, completing the connection between the northern and southern areas of The Villages, businesses and residents are seeing the positive impact. Businesses around Brownwood Paddock Square, especially, noticed a significant increase in foot traffic within the first month of the bridge opening, aided by Villagers living south of the turnpike. For residents, time will tell if they will have a variety of new retail and dining opportunities south, or if a decision by three new county commissioners to increase road impact fees by 75% will stymie new development to serve Villagers. Economists and business leaders have expressed concerns, and state Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation to curb impact fee increases after witnessing negative effects in places like Pinellas County.
“We’ve had a lot more residents coming in over the last few weeks, which is really exciting,” said Mike Hackett, owner of Kylie’s Closet. “A lot of them are new customers who said they haven’t taken the opportunity to explore before.” Brownwood has become more of a destination since the opening of the bridge..
“You can tell by how much busier the square is with people listening to the music, and the ratio of golf carts over cars in parking spots has really changed,” Hackett said. “We love being a part of this community and it’s so nice to see everyone enjoying getting to be connected to each other so easily.”
Connecting The Community
Water Lily Bridge is one of four major bridges that make up the connectivity plan. From a multimodal path parallel to Meggison Road, it connects residents to the community on the west side of the turnpike, landing in the Village of DeLuna near Water Lily Recreation Center.
The opening of the Water Lily Bridge in March followed the December 2020 opening of Brownwood Bridge, across State Road 44 at Brownwood Paddock Square, and Chitty Chatty Bridge, across SR 44 near Rohan Regional Recreation Complex, last October. A second turnpike bridge, named the Southern Oaks Bridge, is in the approval stages.
The bridges allow full connectivity to businesses, services and amenities throughout The Villages from north to south.
SAS Shoes has seen a bump in foot traffic coming from south of SR 44 since the Water Lily Bridge opening, said store manager Karl Katzenberger.
“We’ve had a noticeable increase of people coming in over the last few weeks,” he said. “We’re definitely seeing a lot more golf carts and everyone is talking about the journey.”
The Spice & Tea Exchange manager Stefannie Krieg said lately the door to the shop hardly stays closed.
“Every day we have a tea that people can try samples of,” she said. “We’ve been going through it a lot faster ever since the bridge was put up. I think people are happy to explore on their golf carts with their friends.”
Golf Central employees, Michael and Susan Lassen, have another reason to celebrate the bridge access.
“We live in Marsh Bend and work the same shift,” Michael Lassen said. “When we work, we can get here by golf cart.”
Jessie and Jose Reyes, brothers who are co-owners of the new Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill restaurant at Brownwood, compared the bridge’s opening day in March to their grand opening in January.
“Now we have even more people coming from south of us who said they were glad to come eat here now that they can take their golf cart,” Jessie said.
Here come the golf carts
The day the Water Lily Bridge opened, Rustic Rose employees saw customer traffic increase significantly at both Brownwood Paddock Square locations.
“We are loading home decor in a lot more golf carts,” said Kara Clark, store manager. “We hear customers say all the time how excited they are about the golf cart bridge.”
The Villages Grown saw “a 100% increase in customers,” said Tracy Herrerra, general manager. “The bridge opening has definitely made a positive impact on our overall business.”
The opening of the Water Lily Bridge also has been a boon to the newest location for The Villages Golf Cars at Magnolia Plaza. The store opened its doors on March 15, just three days after the bridge opened.
“Sometimes the stars align just right!” said Christopher Laufersky, sales manager for The Villages Golf Cars.
Excited Residents
Residents south of SR 44 were eager for full connectivity, Laufersky said.
“We are seeing many residents visiting our Magnolia showroom who are excited to have the ability to travel to any place in The Villages that they desire, by golf car,” he said. “We have sold quite a few golf cars to folks who were waiting for the Water Lily Bridge to open and now that it has, they are coming in ready to traverse it in their new golf car.”
Businesses aren’t the only ones who are happy about the new bridge. Residents are just as excited about total connectivity throughout The Villages.
Beverly and David Spangler, of the Village of DeSoto, were grateful to be some of the first residents to cross Water Lily Bridge in their golf cart. The Spanglers have friends all over The Villages and they love being connected to the entire community.
“I was so excited when we got the call to go over the bridge,” Beverly said.
Beverly said they pulled over once reaching the other side to wave as everyone else passed them.
David had a sign reading, “Ya! Bridge to the Great North!” that drew much attention.
“We also met a lot of people from the north who were traveling south in the other direction across the bridge,” Beverly said. “They were just as excited as us.”
The Spanglers said it’s awesome to finally have the opportunity to get on their golf cart and go wherever they want to in The Villages.
“We’re planning a trip to go all the way to the top of The Villages,” Beverly said. “It’ll be a great journey.”
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
