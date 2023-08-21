Congregants step up to care for churches

Ask Open Bible Lutheran Church Pastor Mark Schulz who he sees as the church’s “super volunteer” and he’s quick to gave a name — Walt Farnsworth.
“Walt takes care of the church building and our grounds,” Schulz said. “He power washes the sidewalks and the parking spot bumpers. He kills weeds, trims the bushes, and changes and replaces underground sprinkler heads. He and another man put in stones and edging around our sign so our lawn mowing service would not put nicks on it.”
In and around The Villages, houses of worship rely on volunteers such as Farnsworth to help with worship, lead outreach groups, assist with ministries and much more.
Open Bible Lutheran has 39 wild oak trees on its property, and Farnsworth takes care of all of them.
“Walt and another man grabbed chainsaws and stepladders and trimmed all of the trees to save the congregation money,” Schulz said.
“We got an estimate on the tree trimming, and it would have cost $10,000 to have a professional trim them,” added Farnsworth, of the Village of Pennecamp. “Why pay that when you have congregants who can help?”
Not All Who Can, Do
A 2023 Lifeway Research survey of Protestant churchgoers revealed contradictory actions on charity. Eighty-four percent of those surveyed say their churches encourage every adult to serve people outside their church, while 86% said they wanted to serve such people in hopes of sharing the gospel.
But 66% of those polled admitted that they had not volunteered for a charity, whether church-related or non-ministry, in 2021. By comparison, 30% said they did volunteer and the rest were not sure.
However, it appears local residents walk the walk as well as talk the talk when it comes to volunteering.
“People in and around The Villages offer their time and talents to our church,” said Lead Pastor Chris Holck of Live Oaks Community Church in Oxford and Wildwood. “I once read that 20% of the people do 80% of the work in a church. That does not exist around here.”
It mostly comes down to simply showing up, said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.
“The easiest way to serve others is when a charity or group organizes the effort,” McConnell said. “They recognize the need, come up with a plan and often gather needed resources. You just have to show up. Churchgoers say they want to, but less than a third showed up to help a charity.”
Farnsworth has been with the church since close to its 2003 planting. Growing up in Wisconsin, he was always working on bikes and cars, so helping out at Open Bible Lutheran was a natural fit.
“I’m a jack of all trades and a master of none,” he said. “The good Lord gave people certain talents, and I guess being a handyman was mine.”
Most Thursdays, it’s common for Farnsworth to drop by Open Bible Lutheran in the morning for a meeting with Schulz and other church leaders. Once the meeting concludes, he’s on the job.
“I usher some Sundays at the church, and I’ll have people come up and mention there’s a bad light bulb here, a broken door stop there,” he said. “I’m back in later in the week to fix it all up.”
Farnsworth also stays busy playing pickleball, softball, golf and water volleyball. And he does all this with at least six stents in his heart.
“I get up every morning and look out at the picture God makes every day,” he said. “I am blessed to be able to do so much.”
A Fulfilling Endeavor
Betty Callahan spends every Monday and Wednesday doing almost any task imaginable as a volunteer at Bargains and Blessings thrift store, an outreach of New Covenant United Methodist Church in Wildwood.
“I’ve done everything there,” said Callahan, of the Village of Duval. “I currently work on clothing intakes — opening donations, looking them over, hanging them up, pricing them and placing them in the store.”
In addition to her work at Bargains and Blessings, Callahan has served as a group facilitator for a few New Covenant UMC small groups, including one called “Beyond the Broken Heart,” which focused on people who lost loved ones. She also greets congregants on Sundays and works the Welcome Desk once or twice a month.
She said it’s important for her to help out.
“I was married for 52 years until my husband died six years ago,” Callahan said. “It left a huge void in my life, but the church has helped me fill that void.”
Rich and Janice Eaton have been part of the Live Oaks Community Church congregation since its planting more than a decade ago. And every Tuesday, the Village of Amelia couple are at Live Oaks Community’s Southern Oaks campus in Wildwood to help out at Filler Factory, a unique ministry that creates and puts together shoeboxes full of gifts for children worldwide as part of Operation Christmas Child.
Rich is in charge of the woodworking operations at Filler Factory. His group makes the wooden toys that go into the shoeboxes.
“I’ve been doing woodworking in some form since I was a teen,” he said. “It’s a great hobby. It sometimes feels like a full-time job, but I love it.”
Not only has Rich been building toys at Filler Factory, he has been constructing items for Live Oaks Community since the church’s founding.
“I was on the building team for the church’s Woodridge campus in Oxford and worked on constructing the pulpits there,” he said. “This is the church’s second go-around at what is now Southern Oaks, and I’ve been active with construction there as well.”
Janice Eaton is likely one of the first people you’ll meet at Filler Factory. She’s the group’s greeter, leading newcomers around the Southern Oaks campus to explain what everyone is doing.
“I love working with the people — helping them with name tags, giving them tours, showing them where they can contribute,” she said. “When I’m finished with that, I find a table and help out with creating items for the shoeboxes.”
Regardless of what they are doing, the Eatons love helping out at Live Oaks Community.
“We’ve made so many wonderful friends and helped a host of children,” Janice said. “It’s quite fulfilling.”
