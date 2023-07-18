Concerned citizens tackle county issues

Sumter County officials are coming up with innovative ways to find solutions to local issues.
The recently formed Sumter County Mental Health Task Force aims to close gaps in mental health services, and the Health Equity Task Force through the Florida Department of Health in Sumter County tackles problems such as food insecurity and obesity.
Sharon Howard, victim services manager at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, noticed a need for the mental health task force after the sheriff’s office created two positions for crisis intervention specialists to deal with an increase in Baker Act calls in the county — they went up from 462 in 2018 to 606 in 2022. The Baker Act is a Florida law that allows involuntary examination and treatment of individuals with mental illness.
Howard brought together 15 community members for the task force’s first meeting last month.
“We really thought it was imperative that we brought together providers in our community who are also working toward mental health at various levels,” she said. “We bring all these people together not only to meet, communicate and collaborate with each other, but we really want to foster a collaborative mindset to meet the needs of our community when it comes to mental health care.”
Howard reached out to community partners her office has worked with in the past, such as representatives from LifeStream Behavioral Center and UF Health The Villages Hospital.
They all have the common goal of improving mental health services and making sure more people know about their options, as Florida ranks 46th in the nation in access to mental health care.
Crisis intervention specialists go with deputies to situations related to mental health crises, and the task force will give input on the best ways to handle those calls.
The community partners also will spend time learning about each other and the services they offer. By gaining that understanding, they can refer patients and their families to an entity that can better serve their needs.
Kari Walker, population health specialist for The Villages Health’s dementia care coordination program, said many dementia patients exhibit behavioral challenges as the disease progresses and their caregivers don’t know how to handle them.
“It’s becoming more common, because many times people can’t afford to put somebody in a safer place like a memory care community,” she said.
She hopes to address in the group how to create a safe place for these patients and train first responders to identify people with dementia versus behavioral health issues and how to deescalate situations involving them.
The Villages Health’s dementia care coordination program is an 11-week program during which staff educate families of dementia patients on how to better care for their loved one. In the last three years, the program has served 700 families.
Kristen Hopper, vice president of child integrated services at Lifestream Behavioral Center and task force member, said the pandemic made people take a closer look at mental health.
Lifestream Behavioral Center offers inpatient and residential services for people with mental illness or substance use disorders.
“Mental health is a very big issue, and there’s so much more known about mental health now,” Hopper said. “I think COVID pushed a lot of the agencies into really examining service delivery, and COVID certainly made a lot of changes in what people need. There’s more identification and understanding of mental health needs.”
Howard agreed that more and more people are talking about mental health.
“With the increase in mental health concerns, with people who feel like they’re alone, those are the people that we want to reach and let them know that they’re not alone and there is help out there,” she said.
The task force plans to meet every other month, and its next meeting is in August. The community partners involved gave positive feedback after the first meeting, Howard said.
“It confirmed the need for this and these services in our community, because sometimes people are looking for help and they have trouble accessing what agencies are out there,” Howard said. “That’s why it’s such a benefit for all of us to come together, because then when we do encounter somebody who needs help, we have the resources and the information and the relationships to get people that help.”
Other community partners are welcome to learn more or join the task force by contacting Howard at sdoncourt@sumtercountysheriff.org or 352-569-1677.
The Sumter County Mental Health Task Force isn’t the only task force hoping to make changes in the county.
In July 2022, the Florida Department of Health in Sumter County started the Health Equity Task Force to tackle issues such as literacy, food insecurity and obesity. It met for the first time Wednesday after a seven-month hiatus.
According to Florida Health Charts through the Florida Department of Health, 11.7% of residents in Sumter County lack a regular meal, 19.6% have food insecurity or worry where their next meal will come from, and 5.3% are in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, receiving food stamp assistance.
One of the tasks force’s first projects addressed that.
It launched the “No Kid Hungry Project” with the Sumter County School District and Wildwood Food Pantry to provide 65 students at Bushnell Elementary with a snack pack, or take-home food for the weekends, according to a press release from the task force.
The task force handed off the project to the school district so it can focus on new initiatives.
People can support this effort by donating money or nonperishable food items to the Wildwood Food Pantry. Receiving hours are 8:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 300 Mason St., Wildwood, or by visiting wildwoodfoodpantry.com/donate.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.