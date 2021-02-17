Compromise nixed; tax increase on tap

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.