Community welcomes home Vietnam veterans

A parade of Vietnam veterans, the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 Color Guard, Tri-County Women Veterans, and others marched with their heads high from La Hacienda Recreation to the park as drums rang in the air.
As they made their way into the park, through people standing shoulder to shoulder and overflowing into the parking lot, they were met with applause, cheers and thanks for their service.
Fifty years ago Wednesday, the U.S. ended its involvement in the Vietnam War. After eight years, the war saw more than 2.7 million Americans went to war, over 58,000 Americans dead or missing in action, the end of the draft, and a nation forever changed.
On Wednesday, the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages hosted its annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremony.
Since more than 485,000 Vietnam veterans call the Sunshine State home, making it home to the third largest population of Vietnam veterans in the country, Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Wednesday as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Florida. More locally, The Villages is home to 10,133 Vietnam-era veterans, the largest group of veterans in a community where one in every six residents have served in the military, according to the Census.
The ceremony welcomed those veterans home in a way they didn’t get when they first made it back to America.
One of the speakers on Wednesday was Ret. U.S. Army Col. Dave Johnson.
“The Vietnam War was not irrelevant to me,” said Johnson, of the Village of Santiago. “I don’t think it was irrelevant to you and it wasn’t irrelevant to the families of those over 58,000 that were killed there or seriously wounded or disabled. It wasn’t irrelevant to the families of the MIA, who still agonize over what might have happened to their loved ones still unaccounted for. No, for me, it wasn’t irrelevant. It was personal to me.”
Johnson served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1989 and had three tours in Vietnam, which still feels like it was yesterday, he said.
He shared some history about the end of the war, stories of his time overseas, and touched on his hero David Nash, who died in Vietnam and received the Medal of Honor.
Nash was part of a rifle company in 1968 and died on Dec. 28, 1968, while participating in an ambush patrol. Nash shielded three of his fellow soldiers from a grenade blast.
“People say, well, David Nash died for his country. No, I don’t think so. David Nash died for his friends, the three guys who were with him there and he had known them for only 60 days,” Johnson said. “In the Bible, Jesus Christ himself said ‘Greater love hath no man than this than to lay down his life for his friends.’ Ladies and gentlemen, that’s exactly what David Paul Nash did early that morning in a stinking rice paddy halfway around the world from Whitesville, Kentucky.”
Johnson went on a Villages Honor Flight last October and shared how much it meant to him. He still remembers visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall and getting to say the names of the 18 men he lost in Vietnam.
“I heard if you say a person’s name out loud, that person will not be forgotten,” he said. “It meant a lot to me to do that.”
During the ceremony, the Sounds of Scotland played a few melodies, the VVA 1036 Color Guard presented the colors and placed a wreath, the Band of Brothers brought in and posted the service flags, and Debbie Perina, a member of the park’s honor guard, sang.
Before the end of the ceremony, Tom Miller, the park’s president and Village of Duval resident, said a prayer and passed the microphone around to the Vietnam veterans to share their years of service and unit.
“Today we honor the millions of young men and women who answered the call of service to our country and served in Vietnam,” said Miller, who served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. “We also remember those 58,267 men and women that never returned from Vietnam. Please be with their families today as they remember them.”
At the end of his speech, Johnson thanked the crowed of veterans for their service and welcomed them home, two phrases he will never get old of hearing or saying, he said.
“I’m proud to be here with you today and all you veterans in particular,” he said. “You served honorably, you followed the orders that were given to you, you did your duty as you understood it, in spite of the adverse conditions and restrictions we operated under, in spite of the political controversies and the uproar back here in the States, the lack of support we all received, and the personal abuse that you all suffered.”
The next ceremony at the park is for Peace Officers Day at 10 a.m. on May 15. For more information, visit thevillagesmemorialpark.org.
