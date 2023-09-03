Community Watch answers the call

The Villages is roughly 90 square miles, and Community Watch has its eyes on all of it.
Patrol drivers cover an average of 3,000 miles each day. Every neighborhood entrance is monitored in person or by camera. Staff members make sure recreation centers are locked at night, redirect traffic after crashes, check on homes for residents who are out of town, and much more.
And when a severe weather event like Hurricane Idalia comes to town, Community Watch employees provide essential backup for first responders as part of the public safety network in The Villages.
The details are highlighted in the District department’s recently released annual activity report, which shows the department answered 571,632 service calls in 2022.
“We’re 24/7 — we don’t close, and it provides an opportunity for our residents to have connectivity to any District service,” said Nehemiah Wolfe, Community Watch division chief.
Community Watch is one of the departments in the Village Center Community District, funded through residents’ amenity fees. It includes drivers who patrol the community, dispatchers who take phone calls, gate attendants who staff 23 gates and staff who monitor the other neighborhood gates by video 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The annual report helps Community Watch better evaluate its processes, Wolfe said.
“It is important for us to know in what way are we providing services and it helps us with budget, protocol, innovation and creativity,” Wolfe said. “When it comes to how can we better provide our services, it tells us where we need to concentrate resources or if we need to make an adjustment.”
As expected with the growth of the community, Community Watch answered 48,565 more service calls last year than it did in 2021.
Based on this information, the department plans to increase the number of patrol zones from 15 to 18. This means more patrol drivers will be needed, Wolfe said.
Most of the department’s employees are Villages residents, many of whom retired from careers in public safety and still want to give back to their community on a part-time basis. But previous experience is not required and training is provided. For a list of current openings, visit districtgov.org and click on “employment opportunities.”
A Team Effort
Of the 571,632 calls, Community Watch responded to 8,030 calls about open garage doors, conducted 40,152 adult watch checks, and completed 105,220 neighborhood patrols of 106 neighborhoods.
The majority of calls are to support other Villages departments.
Last year, Community Watch assisted recreation staff 230,060 times, the most of any other department. Each night, patrol drivers make sure all doors at recreation centers are locked and report any damages.
They assist public safety staff by establishing a perimeter at traffic stops or notifying staff about crashes and suspicious activity. The department is working with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to provide drivers with more traffic crash response training.
During hurricane season, if a large storm is approaching, Community Watch staff prepares by removing and securing gate arms. During the storm, the communications center remains open and operational to respond to resident inquiries and concerns. And after a storm, they help clean up debris and remove hazards from roadways.
The department also staffs 23 gates and monitors cameras at all of the gates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
“(The) sole focus is to provide an added level of security and customer service around the clock,” said Carrie Duckett, assistant district manager. “From the patrol drivers always on the lookout for something out of the ordinary, to the gate attendants assisting law enforcement in getting lost residents home safely, (it) is a valuable service to all residents and guests of The Villages.”
Residents Helping Residents
All of these service calls are made possible because of staff members who love what they do and want to give back, Wolfe said.
“We have to have a passion for what we do,” Wolfe said. “That’s demonstrated on a daily basis and we have to have dedicated staff, and my inspiration comes from the people at Community Watch.”
One of the roughly 120 patrol drivers is Frank Fauci, of the Village of Silver Lake.
“We try to keep our eye on houses and the residents,” Fauci said. “We look for how many papers are in a driveway. If there’s more than one paper, we try to find out if there’s anybody home. We’ll talk to the neighbors, we knock on the door and see if anyone has an answer.”
Fauci ran into this situation just a few weeks ago, when he heard a resident ask for help when he knocked on the door. While Community Watch staff cannot intervene, Fauci notified law enforcement.
This is why Community Watch urges residents not to pick up their neighbors’ newspapers unless they have been asked to, and if they see multiple newspapers at someone’s home, to call either Community Watch or law enforcement.
“I lived in South Florida for a while and they had a community watch, but it was volunteer,” Fauci said. “All they did was drive around. People think that’s all we do, and that’s not what we do. I’m in and out of a truck about 20 to 30 times and working the town squares.”
Programs for Residents
Community Watch also provides community check programs for resident peace of mind.
The adult watch program is free for residents who need a daily welfare check. Residents who sign up for the program receive a call every day at a time chosen by the resident. If they don’t answer, Community Watch staff begins a process that results in law enforcement going to the home to check on the resident if contact cannot be made.
The resident out of area program is a free service for those who will be away from their home for more than seven days. Community Watch can notify the homeowner in the event their home has been damaged following a natural disaster, such as a hurricane. It does not include any house checks.
The house check program is for residents who are leaving the area for longer than a week and want someone to check on their home regularly. For $5.35 per week, a Community Watch patrol driver will walk around and check the outside of the home three times per week.
Residents interested in these programs must sign up in person at either the main District Customer Service office on the second floor at 984 Old Mill Run in Lake Sumter Landing, or at one of the satellite offices at 4856 S. Morse Blvd., 1135 Bonita Blvd., or inside La Hacienda Recreation at 1200 Avenida Central.
For more information, call District Customer Service at 352-753-4508.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
