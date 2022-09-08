Community to mourn lives lost in 9/11 attacks

Twenty-one years ago, terrorists hijacked four planes, which crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks resulted in the deaths of almost 3,000 people and forever changed the world as we know it. Each year since then, members of the community have come together to mourn and remember those who lost their lives. Locally, several organizations and cities are hosting ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of 9/11. Events include the FDNY 343 Memorial Club’s ceremony Saturday in Summerfield, Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages’ ceremony Sunday at The Villages Public Safety Department Station 44 and the city of Wildwood’s memorial that runs through Monday with a service Friday.
FDNY 343 Memorial Club Ceremony
Each year, members of the FDNY 343 Memorial Club in The Villages and the public gather to remember those who died on 9/11.
Like every other year, the event takes place at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 7081 SE U.S. County Road 42 in Summerfield.
Volunteers read the names of people who died in the terrorist attacks so they are never forgotten, said club president Bob Kane. Anyone who wants to read the names of those killed on 9/11 can contact Kane at 352-391-5164 or jkane1213@yahoo.com.
Anyone is welcome to attend the ceremony, but they are asked to arrive and be seated by 9:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. ceremony Saturday.
“It is very difficult to share our inner feelings of the firefighters who entered that inferno, knowing full well they may never come out,” said Kane, of the Village of Piedmont. “I don’t make that statement lightly because I experienced it firsthand. A few years after 9/11 we had four (New York City) firefighters jump out of fourth-floor windows to survive. Ask any NYC firefighter and they will tell you their personal stories about instances where uncommon (valor) was a common virtue.”
Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages Ceremony
Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages is hosting its annual 9/11 ceremony with The Villages Public Safety Department at 2 p.m. Sunday at VPSD Station 44, 3035 Morse Blvd. During the ceremony, the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard will present and post the colors and a guest speaker will share a few words.
In preparation for the upcoming ceremony, VPSD staff and volunteers placed hundreds of flags on the front lawn of Station 44 earlier in the week.
Station 44 also is home to a 9/11 memorial of the twin towers with a plaque on the front where a wreath is placed during each ceremony. The memorial was dedicated in October 2011.
City of Wildwood Ceremony
On Sept. 1, volunteers and city of Wildwood staff placed American flags outside Wildwood City Hall for display until Sunday. Each of the 2,977 flags represent someone who died on 9/11, said Amanda Salazar, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Wildwood.
Additionally, the city is hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony and moment of silence from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday in the courtyard at the front of Wildwood’s city hall, Salazar said. City Hall is located at 100 N. Main St. in Wildwood.
The Tri-City American Legion Post 18 in Wildwood will present and post the flags during the ceremony, a trumpet player from Wildwood High School will play taps and the school’s band director will sing.
“It should be a very short and sweet ceremony to pay respects to the lives lost,” Salazar said.
