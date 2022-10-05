Community thanks local first responders

Lynn Mahlan watched from afar as her 3-year-old grandson, Kodiak Mahlan, explored one of the new ambulances from The Villages Public Safety Department during Tuesday’s National Night Out event. Kodiak, of Umatilla, donned his own firefighter outfit and smiled as he looked at all of the equipment displayed at First Responders Recreation Center. “This is just so neat,” said Lynn, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “We saw (the recreation center) on 9/11, but to look at all of that memorabilia from the police officers and firefighters — it’s just an amazing recreation center.” Lynn and her family had been to a VPSD open house and saw how much fun her grandson had there. They knew Tuesday’s event was another great opportunity to see the trucks and equipment. For the third year, Community Watch hosted National Night Out, a nationwide event where the community can thank its first responders. This year’s event took place at First Responders Recreation Center, which opened in July. Community Watch Chief Nehemiah Wolfe said the location felt fitting given the point of the event and the recreation center’s theme.
“National Night Out is an opportunity for the community to recognize its first responders,” Wolfe said. “These are public servants who serve and protect us — they provide an opportunity for us to enjoy the lifestyle we do in society. We have a right to feel safe and comfortable in our homes and communities, and it’s an opportunity to honor them and to recognize them for their service.”
First responders from Fruitland Park Police Department, Lady Lake Police Department, Wildwood Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, The Villages Public Safety Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Fire Rescue, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire & EMS all were able to meet and mingle with the community as well as showcase equipment and programs their agencies offer.
“We are happy to be here,” said Lt. Robert Siemer, with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. “The sheriff’s office has a lot of good programs, and we want to share them with as many people as we possibly can.”
Like other agencies, Sumter County passed out information on various programs, such as Peace of Mind and Vial of Life, and handed out free goodies.
Community Watch also unveiled a new program called Community Help Initiative Response Program or CHIRP. The program is community driven and encourages residents to listen for three whistle chirps if someone is need of help. Residents can pick up more information and whistles at any of the district customer service offices in The Villages, Wolfe said.
Congressman Daniel Webster also made an appearance during the evening to thank all of the first responders. Websters own grandson is a firefighter and paramedic with VPSD, so first responders are near and dear to his heart, he said.
“When we run away, they run (toward the issue),” Webster said. “We are very grateful and applaud them for what they do.”
Several former first responders who now call The Villages home also toured the new recreation center and spoke with current first responders.
Mike Powers, of the Village of Briar Meadow, is the current president of the NYPD 10-13 Club in The Villages and thought there was a good turnout for the evening. It felt good to see all of the support, he said. Patrol vehicles from each of the agencies sat in the parking lot for people to check out. Additionally, K-9 Drobey, a 2-year-old German shorthaired pointer with the Fruitland Park Police Department, walked around throughout the evening to meet people.
Many enjoyed checking out the new VPSD ambulances on display outside and asking questions about the agency’s new services, said Don Neebling, division chief with VPSD.
“It’s the community that supports us and that’s what we’re really here for,” Neebling said. “It’s good for the citizens to see us on days that aren’t their worst.”
In November voters in The Villages portion of Sumter County will vote on whether or not to create an independent fire district to cater to the unique needs of The Villages. A bill sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, to create an independent fire district was unanimously backed by the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A fire district independent of county control would allow VPSD to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community that stretches beyond Sumter County.
The new district’s boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter County, while areas of the community in Lake and Marion counties would be covered through agreements with other government entities.
The district would be governed by an elected board and be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villagers would know precisely where every penny was spent. If approved, the independent fire district will start in October 2023.
For more information about the open houses or the independent fire district visit districtgov.org.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.