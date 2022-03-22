Community seeks ways to support Ukraine

When Hannah Kennedy learned that many residents of Ukraine were forced to leave their country following the Russian invasion, The Villages High School student was determined to find a way to help those displaced. “They are definitely in need, and it makes me feel good to help people,” she said. Kennedy is among Villages-area people, houses of worship and other groups who are doing what they can to help the people of Ukraine. In Kennedy’s case, she reached out to St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church in Apopka, which launched a donation drive to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland. “To date, we have sent 45 tons of humanitarian aid,” said the Rev. Roman Kuzminskyi, administrator for St. Mary Protectress. “And we continue to collect.”
Kennedy worked to ensure she was getting what refugees really need.
“The church sent me a list of items, requesting that the donated items be placed in 2-gallon plastic bags,” she said. “Items included toiletries, first aid kits, grab and go food, and children’s items like coloring books and crayons.”
With the help of her father, Mark Kennedy, and Properties of The Villages, the 11th-grade student set up a drive-through drop-off area last Wednesday behind the Lake Sumter Landing Sales Office. The drop-off collected enough items to fill five cars, as well as $750 in monetary donations.
“The response has been incredible,” Hannah said. “Overall, we were able to collect 100 bags full of donations, as well as a check for $1,000.”
The items were taken to St. Mary Protectress this past Friday. The church will ship the items to New York before they are flown to Poland to be given to refugees.
New Covenant United Methodist Church opened its chapel Wednesday for a day of prayer for the situation in Ukraine. Over the course of seven hours, Villagers and others dropped by the chapel to pray, either on their own or through guided prayer provided by the church.
“We are also encouraging our congregation and the community to support the United Methodist Committee on Relief campaign to support the people of Ukraine,” said Brad Collins, communications director for New Covenant UMC. “Donations will support persons in need due to the conflict, including Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland in need of food, clothing and shelter.”
Donations can be made by visiting umcmission.org and clicking on the Ukraine link.
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages held a rosary prayer service for the people of Ukraine and Russia this past Saturday morning. Attendees had the chance to hear from the Rev. Mikhail Kouts, pastor at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Brooksville, who discussed the current plight of the Ukrainian people and the conflict with Russia. He also thanked the community for making donations to Ukraine through his church.
St. Timothy also is accepting financial contributions to Ukrainian relief organizations. For more information, call the church at 352-753-0989.
Wildwood Church of Christ has joined forces with a church in Mobile, Ala., to help the people of Ukraine.
“Azalea City Church of Christ in Mobile has been working with the Ukrainian brethren for more than 30 years,” said Minister David Myers of Wildwood Church of Christ. “We sent $10,000 from our church to the congregation in Mobile earlier this month to help the people in Ukraine, and we’ve collected thousands more to make another donation.”
Chabad Lubavitch of Ocala, The Villages, and Tri-County continues to encourage its participants and others to donate to the Ukrainian Jewish Relief Fund. Villagers and others can donate to the fund at ourchabad.org.
Chabad House Rabbi Yossi Hecht also is asking people to make a donation through a GoFundMe page launched by Dr. Anna Yuzefovich Khanna, an assistant professor of neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine who emigrated from Ukraine when she was 9.
“Having left Ukraine at a young age, I saw firsthand how political unrest could separate you from what you call home and force you to create a new life,” Khanna wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I believe that we can all come together as humans to make a difference in our own way. Ukrainian refugees fleeing to other countries are in need of basic aid to survive these chaotic times, and we can do something about it.”
As of March 15, Khanna’s fundraiser has tallied more than $10,000 in donations. More information can be found at gofundme.com/f/ukraine-jewish-relief-fund.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.