Community rallies in Alzheimer’s battle

For those living with Alzheimer’s disease, the summer solstice represents far more than the longest day of the year.
The solstice, June 21 this year, is when people worldwide gather for various awareness and fundraising activities to celebrate “The Longest Day,” a global call to action to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s. The Longest Day is one of the Alzheimer’s Association’s signature fundraising events. It’s second only to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will return to The Villages community in October.
Local residents raised, or are in the process of raising, thousands of dollars to help move the battle lines forward both on The Longest Day and in the months still to come.
“The Longest Day is a sign of hope,” said Steve Waterhouse, chairman of the North Central Florida chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “It’s a sign that maybe there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the millions of people suffering from this disease.”
More than 580,000 people in Florida are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, and that number is expected to rise to 720,000 by 2025.
To fundraise, Longest Day participants climb mountains, hold bake-offs or host parties at home. Steve and his wife, Gina, embarked on a cross-country RV trip to Alaska. Gina has been living with Alzheimer’s for the past seven years and Steve is her caregiver.
Alaska experiences roughly 80 days of uninterrupted daylight every year, and Steve and Gina thought it fitting to journey to the Land of the Midnight Sun for their longest day. The Village of Pine Ridge couple have covered more than 10,000 miles so far. After each stop, Gina journals and takes photos for a photo book to preserve the memories.
“It’s absolutely beautiful,” Gina said. “I’m looking forward to putting together the photo book for this trip. We went whale-watching, and I got the perfect picture right as the tail was coming out of the water.”
In addition to the photos, Steve and Gina are chronicling the trip on Facebook, which can be seen at tinyurl.com/3nv4n7st. The fundraiser raised $695 so far out of its $1,600 goal. To donate, go to tinyurl.com/fr7sf455.
A little closer to home, Watercrest Buena Vista in Spanish Springs held an Alzheimer’s education seminar and all-day fundraising event last week. Throughout the day, Watercrest residents participated in different activities every hour. The surrounding community contributed to the cause through virtual fundraising. The effort raised $1,350 for the North Central Florida chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to further research for a cure, as well as to Alzheimer’s care and support programs.
At Watercrest, residents wore purple shirts representing the official color of the Alzheimer’s Association. They spent the day watching a magic show, playing corn toss and participating in other activities.
“Both the assisted living and memory care communities are participating,” said Kayla Ramos, resident lifestyle director. “It’s a good time for them to engage with one another.”
For one of the morning activities, residents gathered in the lobby to meet mini horses from Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures in Webster.
Another highlight of the day involved a magic show in the afternoon. David Berardi, a magician based in Wildwood, amazed the audience with tricks like making a rabbit appear from a box.
“We wanted to get everyone involved as it would benefit them and support a good cause,” Ramos said. “The variety of events helped make it enjoyable for everyone.”
However, not all Longest Day fundraisers happen on The Longest Day, or even during the same month.
“The nice thing about The Longest Day is that it’s not limited to just one day,” said Terry Wallace, assistant chair of the The Villages Parrot Heads Club’s golf committee. “Anyone can do the event at any date throughout the year.”
The Villages Parrot Heads Club’s event is a golf tournament on Sept. 14 at Bonifay Country Club. The tournament is in honor of their late vice president, Rob Ainsley, and will raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.
It’s the club’s second year hosting the tournament. Wallace was motivated due to his affiliation with Steve and the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as the many loved ones he lost to Alzheimer’s.
“Party with a purpose” is the club’s motto, and after listening to Steve’s presentation on The Longest Day and what it represents, the club unanimously decided the event aligned with their fundraising plans for the year.
Wallace said the club raised $30,000 last year, and he hopes to exceed that. The tournament sold out in under two weeks and has an extensive waiting list, but those interested in sponsoring the event can email Bob Slaninka, chair of the golf committee, at ras333@verizon.net.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s next signature fundraising event is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Villages event is scheduled for Oct. 7 at The Villages Polo Club. It has raised about $77,000, almost half of its overall goal. Hundreds of people have already signed up to participate. Anyone interested in registering, or donating, can learn more at tinyurl.com/4krnk4wx.
Senior writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or taylor.strickland@thevillagesmedia.com. Staff writer Anne Moser contributed to this article. She can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5387, or anne.moser@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.