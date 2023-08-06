Community prepares for start of school

The Villages Charter School’s new campus and area public schools will open their doors to students Thursday to begin the 2023-24 school year.
The massive, state-of the art campus in Middleton will bring the charter school’s enrollment capacity to 6,500.
“That will give us more opportunities to teach more students,” said Tara Milow, enrollment coordinator and security and campus logistics coordinator. “Our facilities are gorgeous, not just at Middleton but also at Buffalo Ridge. But it’s not just what’s on the outside, it’s what’s inside and all the opportunities students will have.”
The Villages Charter School already is seeing a record-setting year of enrollment, with around 3,800 students enrolled as of Aug. 2. That number is split with 1,700 students attending the campus at Buffalo Ridge and 2,100 students at the campus in Middleton. Milow expects enrollment to continue right up until the start of school.
She said she and the rest of the staff are looking forward to the new school year.
“We’re very excited about that day,” Milow said. “This is one of the big moments in your (education) career and I think that goes for students, too.”
Principal Rob Grant, of The Villages High School, is honored to have a brand new campus.
“It’s an exciting time and it’s new for everyone. Everyone is excited to start the new era at VHS in Middleton,” Grant said. “We have unbelievable facilities, cutting-edge technology, and we’ll be bringing the old culture and tradition at the school over and starting some new ones. And doing what we do best, which is provide a great education for students. Now we have the facilities to do it better than we’ve ever done it before.”
Focus on Safety
Safety will remain a priority, especially on the first day of school at both campuses.
“We will have crossing guards at our Middleton campus and our school resource officers will be out along with our administration,” Milow said. “It’ll be all hands on deck to help students get out of their cars.”
It will be the first time VCS has used crossing guards.
The school sent information on parking, traffic advisories and maps to the parents of students attending VCS. The information also is published on the VCS website, including a video explaining how to navigate the car lines, routes and safety information.
Workman Transportation & Travel is offering busing options between the Buffalo Ridge and Middleton campuses for a fee. More information can be found at workmantravel.com/thevillages-charter-school-transportation.
The School Safety Division of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is expanding along with the school, going from a staff of 18 to 24.
“It has to do with the growth of schools both charter and public,” said Lt. Lawrence Wynn, who oversees the SCSO School Safety Division.
The division is prepared for the first day and SROs will arrive at schools especially early for the first several days.
“We’ll be manually working different traffic lights and our traffic unit will be managing some of the traffic,” Wynn said. “The SROs will be doing their jobs of monitoring the schools.”
Several officers with the School Safety Division completing training at Withlacoochee Technical College in Inverness and attended the Florida Association of School Resource Officers’ 44th Annual School Safety Conference to prepare for the new year.
Wynn, who is entering his 22nd year as part of the SCSO School Safety Division, is excited for the new year.
“This year is going to be a new challenging year with the new schools, but we’re prepared for it,” Wynn said.
Accommodating More Students
The Sumter County District overall is preparing for a big year with the opening of Wildwood Intermediate School, a new public school for grades 4-6.
“This is my 48th beginning of school as an educational professional and I still get excited about it,” Superintendent Rick Shirley said. “We anticipate a great deal of student population growth, just as people can obviously see overall population growth in the county. We are challenged to stay ahead of the curve in facility needs to house those growing student numbers and to always want to provide the best educational experience for our students and community. However, we do have a plan.”
Shirley said safety remains the highest priority with support from the Sumter School Board, Sumter Board of County Commissioners, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the School Safety Division. He cautions parents and area residents to prepare for travel both on the road and on the buses.
“Please be aware buses are on the road again and children are standing beside the road. Drive very cautiously and watch out for those stopped buses and help keep our children safe,” Shirley said. “In most cases, it is best to put your child on the bus the first morning, even if you follow them to school.”
The district will have dozens of new bus routes and expects delays for the first couple of days.
“New students, new bus routes and new drivers may make for a late dropoff the first few days as bus routes are balanced and finalized based on actual real attendance,” Shirley said. “But we will get them home safely.”
Shirley is proud to be Sumter County’s superintendent.
“It is an honor for me, my staff and the Sumter School Board to work with and for the students and community,” Shirley said. “I can’t think of a better place to be than Sumter County.”
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
