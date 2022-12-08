Community marks 81st Pearl Harbor Day

Three local World War II veterans proudly saluted the American flag as it flew at half-staff during the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages’ annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony. The community gathered Wednesday for the final VMP ceremony of the year — its Pearl Harbor Day ceremony to remember and honor those who lost their lives that day 81 years ago when Japan bombed the naval base and brought the United States into World War II. “Today, we’re here to remember the survivors and those who perished on Dec. 7, 1941,” said Ret. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joanne Sheridan, guest speaker for the event. “Only a few events in our history are so well known and so deeply rooted that just the mere mention of their date serves to describe them. Of these, few could have more significance for our nation than Dec. 7, 1941. That day changed the course of American and world history.”
During the surprise attack, which began at 7:55 a.m. and lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes, more than 400 Japanese aircraft and other military vehicles wreaked havoc on the base in Hawaii, according to the National World War II Museum.
Sheridan, of the Village of Collier, shared the story of Ed Hall, a Pearl Harbor survivor, and emphasized how important it is to remember the stories of those who served during the war.
She also encouraged the crowd to go home and read or listen to survivors’ stories so their sacrifices and service aren’t forgotten.
In the crowd was Jean Klinedinst, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. She was there with her nephew, David Ruiter, of the U.S. Army.
“It was an honor to be here,” Klinedinst said with tears in her eyes. “It draws at your heart knowing everybody who fought for you and it’s an honor.”
During the ceremony, VMP President Tom Miller welcomed and prayed with the crowd. The memorial park’s Honor Guard and The Tri-County Women Veterans’ Color Guard presented, and the Sounds of Scotland played a melody.
The park also hosted its memorial brick ceremony, which was delayed last month because of Hurricane Nicole.
“I look upon these bricks and realize that what we have today is the names of 14,462 men and women from this area who have served our great nation,” said Miller, of the Village of Duval. “It gives me a great honor and privilege to dedicate these bricks that were purchased to honor these individuals as they join the ranks of those who are (already) here.”
Before closing out the ceremony, Miller left the crowd with a final request.
“In this wonderful holiday season, where we sit around and celebrate all the blessings that have been given to us, I’d like every one of us to take a few moments to pray for our service men and women, especially those who are serving away from home, so we can remember them as they think about the holidays and what they have missed,” he said.
The Pearl Harbor Day event was the final ceremony for 2022. The next ceremony at the park will be the Welcome Home Vietnam Vets ceremony in March 2023.
For more information about Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages, visit thevillagesmemorialpark.org.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.