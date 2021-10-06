Community joins celebration for public safety

Local public safety agencies had an overwhelming show of support from residents young and old at this year’s National Night Out. “(Seeing) The Villagers lined up on the streets as we go by, not just in the town squares but on Buena Vista and the other major highways ... taking time to salute law enforcement (is a highlight from the night),” said Lt. Don Neebling, of The Villages Public Safety Department. The Villages Community Watch hosted its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday evening across The Villages’ three town squares. The nationwide initiative recognizes and celebrates public safety officials and community programs. Tuesday’s event kicked off with a parade that began in Spanish Springs Town Square. The procession of Public Safety Department vehicles then headed south toward Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and concluded with a loop around and meet and greet in Brownwood Paddock Square.
Residents gathered along the streets of each town square to show their support for law enforcement and other first responders, including people in “thank the police” and “back the blue” shirts. Citizens cheered, waved American and blue police flags, clapped and yelled thank you as the officers parked their cars and greeted them.
Representatives from the The Villages Public Safety Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Community Watch, Lady Lake Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Fruitland Park Police Department, Wildwood Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Line, and Sumter County Fire & EMS were all present at the event.
The event serves as an opportunity to connect with the public and actually stop and talk with people, said Master Deputy Eric Meyers, of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
As the night went on, people mingled with the officers, thanking them for their service and posing for pictures with the officers and their vehicles. Children with bright smiles saw the inside of the officers’ vehicles, tried on firefighter uniforms and climbed up the Sumter County Fire & EMS engine 33 ladder.
“Coming out, talking with people and getting to know everybody, it is a beautiful thing to see and interact with everybody in the town,” said Ben Johnson, of Sumter County Fire & EMS .
Making sure residents know officers at their department are always available was a common message across the departments represented.
“A lot of times people see us driving in our cars and we’ll get a wave, but it’s fun to take a minute to stop and meet everybody,” said Sgt. Paul Bloom, Marion County Sheriff’s Office. “For me, it’s fun because I get to meet a lot of people that have retired down here in The Villages that worked in all kinds of police departments and agencies across the county and world. It’s fun to share cop stories with these people who are now enjoying the Florida sun.”
