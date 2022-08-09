Community honors Purple Heart recipients

The Purple Heart Monument at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages shone a little brighter amongst a sea of purple Sunday afternoon. Members of the community, including more than 20 Purple Heart recipients, came out to attend the park’s first Purple Heart Day Ceremony. “This ceremony is a good thing and it is long overdue,” said Reginald Nealy, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 795 in The Villages. “It makes me proud to accomplish it and it is a good opportunity to let folks know who we are, what we do and let them see us.” Each year on Aug. 7, the nation honors recipients of the Purple Heart, those who either were wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. military. Congress officially declared Aug. 7 Purple Heart Day in 2014, said Nealy, of the Village of Piedmont.
More than 2 million military service members have received a Purple Heart medal since 1782, when it was created, making it the oldest military honor still given out, according to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.
Nealy shared a brief history of and the meaning behind the Purple Heart during the ceremony.
“The Purple Heart is this nation’s oldest decoration that still is in present use and the first American award made to the common soldier,” he said. “It originally was made of purple cloth in the shape of the heart with a silver-colored lace border.”
Purple was chosen because it represents loyalty. The medal went through only one re-design in 1932, Nealy said.
Nealy also reminded the crowd of the Purple Heart Monument at VMP, which was dedicated Aug. 7, 2017.
“It honors and remembers them all, and this monument is the focal point for mourning,” Nealy said. “Remember, it’s a place of peace and tranquility to assist in the healing process.”
In the crowd was Peggy Campbell, VMP Honor Guard commander, whose uncle received a Purple Heart.
“The Purple Heart and today are near and dear to me,” the Wildwood resident said.
Tom Miller, VMP president, presented the invocation and benediction during the ceremony and said those who have fallen never are forgotten.
“Today we continue to pay tribute to those who are fallen comrades, who you have taken home to be with you, God, where there is no war, no pain, no suffering,” said Miller, of the Village of Duval, during his prayer. “Only your peace continues to be with the families of those fallen heroes, as they remember their loved ones who have gone to be with you.”
Several members of Col. Phillip C. Delong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 Honor Guard posted and presented the colors during the ceremony.
MOPH Chapter 795 also presented a $2,500 donation to the Fisher House in Gainesville, a nonprofit organization supporting veterans and their families by providing housing during a medical crisis, surgery or end-of-life condition.
Alan Brunstrom, a former MOPH Chapter 795 member who passed away, spent some time at this facility and the group knows how much it meant to him and his family.
Katherine and Tom Freeberg, family of Brunstrom, presented MOPH Chapter 795 with a $2,500 check to show their appreciation for the organization.
MOPH Chapter 795 Adjutant Galen Mitchell read the names of several deceased members, what they did in the military and how they received the Purple Heart.
“Their contributions have made a profound difference to peace and freedom throughout the world,” said Mitchell, of the Village of Poinciana. “We are well aware of their gifts to so many throughout the world.”
