Community honors lost comrades

U.S. Navy veteran Kay Watkins carefully sprinkled salt on a plate that sat on a small table Friday at Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages.
The gesture represented the many tears of family members of prisoners of war and missing in action service members who have yet to return home.
The community recognized that sacrifice and heartache at the park’s annual National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony.
“It’s not just a table, everything on it has some significant story to tell,” said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Heath Davenport, who shared the meaning behind each item that Watkins, of the Village of DeSoto, placed on the POW/MIA table.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day takes place on the third Friday in September in honor of U.S. military members who are missing in action and prisoners of war past and present. The U.S. has recognized this day since 1979.
Outside of the national recognition day, a common way to pay tribute to and honor POW/MIA service personnel is with the POW/MIA table.
Specific items are placed on these tables, including the plate with salt, a white tablecloth symbolizing the purity of the person’s intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms, and a red ribbon around a vase to represent an unyielding determination for a proper accounting of comrades who are not among us, according to the Marion County Veterans Services office.
Michael Summers, VMP treasurer, lead a prayer honoring the sacrifices these service members made.
“Lord, we honor our missing and our captives,” Summers said. “Only you know where those graves may be … Lord you know the pain and the suffering those captives, although free from their mortal captivity, still suffer each and every day.”
More than 80,000 American service personnel are still reported as missing in action from previous conflicts. Of those, roughly 38,000 are estimated to be recoverable, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which tracks this information and aims to locate the country’s POW/MIA service members.
In July, nearly 70 remains of service personnel were disinterred from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has enough DNA from these remains to hopefully find and notify their relatives, said Davenport, who was the guest speaker at the ceremony.
Davenport, of the Village of Monarch Grove, also shared a story from World War II, when thousands of American POWs died during the sinking of a Japanese ship on which they were being held captive. In the end, roughly 300 POWs remained.
“Some of them survived the war and told us the story, and they could tell us where some of the people died,” Davenport said. “So (the U.S.) went back and found as many remains as they could and patriated them to Hawaii, in the national cemetery there. And now they’re starting to disinter them and see if they can find who their family members are. So it’ll take a couple of years to do it, but hopefully they can.”
During the ceremony, the park’s honor guard presented and posted the colors. The honor guard also fired a 21-rifle salute and played taps. The Band of Brothers Color Guard posted the colors and service flags, and placed a wreath to honor these service personnel. Sounds of Scotland of The Villages also performed.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reports that 72,185 service personnel still are unaccounted for from World War II, 7,492 from the Korean War, 1,578 from the Vietnam War, 126 from the Cold War, and six from the Persian Gulf War.
However, 1,511 service personnel have been accounted for from World War II, 666 from the Korean War, 1,063 from the Vietnam War, and two from the Cold War since the 1970s, according to the agency.
In the closing prayer, Summers, of the Village of Poinciana, asked the crowd and God to be with the families of service personnel who are MIA/POWs.
“We pray for peace, and we pray for healing of the mind, body and soul,” the U.S. Army veteran said. “We pray for those families and that you will somehow give them peace and closure in their hearts.”
The next ceremony at the park is for Veterans Day at 10 a.m. Nov. 11. Chairs are recommended; dogs are not allowed in the park.
For more information on the park and its upcoming ceremonies, visit facebook.com/vmpvillages.
