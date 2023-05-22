Community honors Armed Forces Day

Ret. U.S. Army Maj. Michelle Boshear asked the crowd at Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages to think of and thank those currently serving in the U.S. military, who are preserving our freedom day in and out.
“Today, we stand at just over 1.2 million (active-duty military personnel) and this is not just a number,” said Boshear, of the Village of Caroline. “This represents proud professional, well-trained men and women in uniform serving and defending our country all around the world. Together with strength and vigilant readiness, they stand proudly to defend our security, prosperity and our values.”
On Saturday, the community came together to honor all active-duty military members during the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages’ annual Armed Forces Day ceremony.
Armed Forces Day is observed on the third Saturday of May each year and honors active-duty military members.
It was first observed over 70 years ago in 1949 after then Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced the creation of the holiday to replace separate U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Days.
There are more than 1.3 million Americans who are active duty serving in either the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Space Force, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Boshear was the guest speaker for the event and spoke about the history of each of the military branches and the impact each has had on our nation.
“It is Armed Forces Day, and we are here to honor and show our appreciation to the men and women currently serving in our nation’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard and to take stock in their combined strength, teamed for defense,” Boshear said.
Here in The Villagers, residents are no strangers to military service. Around 18.9% of residents have donned a U.S. military uniform, compared to 6.4% nationally, according to U.S. Census data.
That is why the crowd was full of veterans like U.S. Army veteran Bruce Henry, of Summerfield, who wanted to be at the annual ceremony to honor those currently serving.
“All gave some and some gave all,” the Korean War veteran said. “Somebody’s got to say something nice, because what is it all for if nobody cares?”
The ceremony also included the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard presenting the colors, music from The Villages Sounds of Scotland, a wreath placement and posting of each of the service flags by America Legion Post 347 Honor Guard.
Michael Summers, Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages treasurer, gave the invocation and benediction during the ceremony and asked the crowd and God to be with the families of active-duty military members.
“We thank you, for the men and women all throughout the world, and all through the ages that have served in our armed forces of the United States, who have protected freedom and liberty for over 200 years,” said Summers of the Village of Poinciana. “Lord, I ask that you would just guide and protect those serving on the front line to defend America. Give them guidance, give them assurance and comfort.”
The next ceremony the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages is hosting is for Memorial Day at 10 a.m. on May 29. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and are reminded dogs aren’t allowed in the park.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
