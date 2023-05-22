Community honors Armed Forces Day

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.