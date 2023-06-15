Community honors American flag at Veterans Memorial Park

As one American flag gently waved in the wind, members of the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard tightly and carefully folded a second.
“When it is folded, it evokes emotions and thoughts of battles fought and patriots who came before us,” said Peggy Campbell, a U.S. Navy veteran. “We remember first and foremost our forefathers who founded this great nation from the 13 original colonies, and the brave patriots who fought and died for the cause that gave birth to our new nation and our flag.”
Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages held its annual Flag Day ceremony Wednesday, a ceremony that included a flag folding presentation, posting of the colors by honor guards, laying of a wreath and a musical performance.
“As long as Old Glory flies, freedom will reign throughout our land,” said Campbell, commander of the park’s honor guard.
Flag Day originated hundreds of years ago. Many lay claim to holding the first Flag Day, but Pennsylvania was the first state to mark June 14 as the legal holiday in 1937, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Congress didn’t approve the first officially-designated national observance until Aug. 3, 1949.
The American flag with the design we all know today was created in 1777 and was carried into battle for the first time on Sept. 11, 1777, in the Battle of the Brandywine, according to the VA. The proper etiquette to display the American flag is that additional flags cannot be flown above or to the right of U.S. flags, and the flag should be destroyed with dignity when it is unfit to fly, according to the American Legion. It should never touch the ground, and it should be folded in the traditional triangular method.
During the ceremony on Wednesday, Campbell, of Wildwood, narrated while members of the honor guard properly folded the American flag.
“When folded properly, it has 13 folds, representing the 13 original colonies from which our union was created,” Campbell said.
The Band of Brothers Color Guard also presented the colors and service flags, and laid a wreath.
“Today, we especially want to thank you (God) for our country and its symbol, our flag, and what it stands for not only here in America, but also around the world,” said Tom Miller, park president and U.S. Army veteran. “Today, we continue to pay tribute to our comrades who have stood up for our flag and country.”
Members of the Puc Puggy Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed guests to the park and gave them a small American flag, just like they do before every park ceremony.
It’s all about being patriotic and doing their part, said Sylvia Walden, the chapter’s regent.
The flag is a sign of the country, and the Union, Walden said. It’s about supporting the nation that gave us our freedoms.
“It’s part of our job as daughters to continue that and to keep our freedoms,” said Walden, of the Village of Chatham.
For more information about the park, visit the park’s Facebook page at The Veterans Memorial Park of the Villages.
The next ceremony at the park is at 10 a.m. on July 4. Anyone who comes is encouraged to bring a chair. Pets are not allowed.
Staff Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
