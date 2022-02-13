Community groups unite to help share the love

As Colleen Brooks steps into Beyond the Walls food pantry, she finds herself surrounded by ways to help others.
From providing food for people in her community to collecting shoes to be sent to Haiti and Nicaragua, the Village Palo Alto resident shows extra care to those she impacts.
Brooks is part of a bigger mission called Love Week, when groups, churches and neighbors come together to saturate Fruitland Park and Wildwood with random acts of kindness and special planned activities. Events run through Feb. 20 with donation drives running through the end of March.
"This entire week is something that is special to all of us," said the Rev. Sidney Brock, of Heritage Community Church. "It's a chance to continue showing love to our community and building partnerships together. It's a moment when we can come together as a community to learn about one another and find ways to work together."
Love Week is sponsored by Bless Fruitland Park, an ongoing effort founded in January 2015 made up of individuals, churches, businesses, and local civic and social groups that are committed to working together to create an atmosphere of partnership and generosity within the community.
Beyond the Walls is a ministry of Heritage Community Church and the shoe collection will benefit both local residents and people in other countries.
"We are calling the shoe drive 'Shoe Us the Love,'" said Brooks, director of the food pantry. "Last year our drive was very successful and we collected over 7,000 pairs of shoes. It was our second annual drive and so far the most successful."
She hopes to collect even more this year.
"We take the shoes to Orlando and sell them by the pound," Brooks said. "We then use that money to purchase food for the pantry. The shoes are then sent to the countries we request and given to another company that helps families sell the shoes on the streets to not only provide families with shoes, but to help pay for food for their families as well."
New and gently used shoes can be dropped off at the Fruitland Park Library and all Tri-County Podiatry office locations in and around The Villages during normal business hours. For more information, call Brooks at 352-455-4606.
In another Love Week event, Fruitland Park Elementary School partners with the Fruitland Park Recreation department as students create Valentine's Day cards and letters of encouragement to send to local seniors.
"This is something we did last year that worked really well," said Michelle Yoder, recreation director for Fruitland Park. "We also held a senior adult luncheon on Wednesday when we brought the community together for fellowship and bingo. It was a great event and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves."
Citizens First Bank will sell Valentine's Day animals for $5 at select branches through Monday. The Fruitland Park branch will have a hot dog lunch on Friday. The lunch has a suggested donation of $7, with first responders eating free.
"All proceeds from these two events will benefit Bless Fruitland Park as we continue to impact our local community," said Cindi Falanga, vice president and community branch manager for Citizens First Bank.
Throughout the week, Heritage Community Church is partnering with American Legion Post 219 in Fruitland Park and the Fruitland Park Lions Club to collect new, used and broken eyewear and sunglasses. All items will be refurbished and used within the community.
Eyeglasses can be donated between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Heritage Community Church, 509 W. Berckman St., in Fruitland Park, or the Fruitland Park post office.
Hope Community Church in Wildwood held a blood drive Feb. 6. The church provided a parents night out Saturday, providing games, crafts and a free spaghetti dinner for local children.
"Each year we try to do something for the community," pastor Don Winters said. "Last year we gave books out to children because of the pandemic. This year, we decided to try to bring local children together and give parents a few hours to go to dinner or run errands."
Girl Scouts of America Troop 9142 also wants to lend a hand to local children and their families by collecting donations of money and clothing. To donate, call Jennifer Marsh, a group leader, at 352-267-4154.
"We wanted to bring awareness about the needs at Oak Park Middle School's 'The Rock' program," Marsh said. "This is our first time working with the program and we are looking for donations for this school in Leesburg. We are hoping to raise around $1,000 to purchase hoodies for the children in addition to collecting new low-rise black socks and new or gently used shoes."
Marsh said the group is excited to be able to lend a hand to the school.
"This entire community is so loving," she said. "It's wonderful to be a part of something that continues to show love to the community during ups and downs throughout the entire year."
For a complete list of events, visit loveweekfp.com.
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
