Community groups unite to help share the love

While staying married for decades may be a challenge for some, Tom and Diane Herlache make it look like a breeze. The Village Alhambra couple has been married for 60 years and in that time they have gone on a number of adventures together, including setting foot in 46 states. “When we reached
50 years of marriage, our friends gave us a plaque that said, ‘The first 50 years are the hardest,’” Tom said. “I think marriage can be hard no matter how many years you’ve been together, but as long as you work at it, it can be the best years of your life.” Today is Valentine’s Day and throughout The Villages, many couples are celebrating their love stories. The Villages metropolitan statistical area is among the top five MSAs in the nation with the highest percentage of married couples, among MSAs with more than 10,000 people, according to the American Community Survey released by the Census Bureau.
In 2020, the United States was home to 62.3 million married couples, according to data-tracking company Statista Research Department.
The Herlaches celebrated their 60th anniversary Jan. 28 and their friends and neighbors surprised them with balloons and a sign in their yard.
“We weren’t expecting it,” Diane said. “I made a post on Facebook about it and I never put things on Facebook, and we got so many responses from over 50 of our old friends.”
They also went to dinner with a handful of friends.
“We had one of the best waiters,” Tom said. “They made the day so special. We brought a cake and they brought it out with candles and sang ‘Happy Anniversary’ to us.”
The couple met when Diane was 14 and Tom was 16.
“We had gone to the same church in Chicago and my mother kept telling me to go out with him,” Diane said. “So I went and rang his doorbell and we were together for two years.”
The two spent a couple of years apart before dating again.
“During my prom, we picked back up where we left off and have been together ever since,” Diane said.
The couple love spending time together dancing on the squares, playing cards and enjoying nature by camping or golfing.
“We do a lot of things together and because we like a lot of the same things, it becomes our normal,” Tom said. “When things become normal, we tend to forget how lucky we are to spend 60 years together, but she’s my best friend.”
While the Herlaches have been married for 60 years, they hope to one day become the longest married couple in The Villages, a title currently held by Irving and Bernice Locker — who have been married 73 years.
But not far behind them, Harry and Connie Lumpkin, of the Village of Hadley, are celebrating 54 years of marital bliss.
While the couple share a sweet tradition every month on the ninth, Harry also has special plans for Connie on Valentine’s Day — a bouquet of roses with baby’s breath.
“We were married 54 years ago on June 9,” he said. “We have a tradition where every month on the ninth, I give her flowers and she will make me a single cupcake. It’s just something we do to express our love.”
The Lumpkins met while on their way to class at Morgan State University in Baltimore, and Harry saw Connie standing on a street corner waiting for a bus.
Trying to be nice and get to know her, he asked if she wanted a ride. She told him no, but then when she saw some mutual friends getting a ride, she agreed.
“After that day, I looked for her around the college campus,” he said. “One day we met up again and from there started meeting up on campus, becoming good friends. We started dating soon after that — dating two years before we got married.”
Harry said when the couple went on dates, it was like a scene from a romantic movie.
“I took her to a drugstore that had lunch counters and I would always order one Coke with two straws,” he said. “She thought it was the most romantic thing ever, and I didn’t want to tell her that while the Coke was 6 cents, it was all the money I had at the time.”
Connie said throughout their years of marriage, she has always enjoyed the adventure.
“When Harry asked me to marry him, he was in ROTC and was getting ready to be sent to Vietnam,” she said. “We thought about getting married before he left and that’s what we did.”
While Harry was serving in Vietnam, Connie stayed home and took care of things here.
“Eventually, Connie came with me,” he said. “In the 26 years I was in the Army, we moved 23 times. We are constantly adapting to the change around us.”
When the couple are not together doing activities with clubs like the Baby Boomers or the African-American Club, they usually can be found traveling.
“One of my favorite spots I think is Cancun, but while living in Germany, it was nice because I was able to practice my language skills,” she said. “My father was from the Philippines so he wanted me to learn Spanish, but I chose German instead and it worked out for me.”
Terry and Kathryn Voithofer also have shared a number of adventures together in their 48-year marriage. The Village of Largo couple met as freshmen at West Virginia University.
“I kept waiting for him to ask me to a football game and he never would,” Kathryn said. “Come to find out, it was because he was on the field, but I didn’t know that at the time.”
They didn’t start dating until their sophomore year and Terry said they are still dating even after all these years.
As the couple got to know one another in school, they found activities they enjoyed doing together such as dancing and going to the theater.
One day while the couple was dancing in Morgantown, West Virginia, Terry casually asked Kathryn to marry him.
“I didn’t anticipate her saying ‘yes’ right away, because I had another plan in mind,” he said.
So the couple just talked about it, but made no official plans.
Before he asked her to marry him again — the way he wanted to — he spent a summer working at a steel mill in Pennsylvania to save up for a ring.
“We took a trip to New York City and started looking at rings and by the end of the night, we picked one out,” he said.
Now that they’ve been married 48 years, the couple celebrate without a big fuss.
“I’ve had flowers for Valentine’s Day on my table for about a week,” Kathryn said. “We don’t go all out, but we make dinner together and he buys me flowers.”
One of the reasons the couple has been together as long is because they have mastered the art of compromise.
“We are different but we have similar tastes,” Terry said. “We can be our own person and do our own things, but then we find activities we can do together.”
Marriage doesn’t come without its challenges, as Rae and Chuck White have discovered through their 34-year marriage.
The couple met at a bar called Christophers in Fort Lauderdale during the disco era.
“We weren’t the greatest dancers, but a bar is where we went to meet people,” Rae said. “We were a bit of late bloomers since we got married so late, but we got married outside under a gazebo with a carriage.”
Throughout their marriage, they encountered a number of challenges from deaths in the family to multiple in vitro fertilization procedures to eventually having a baby when Rae was in her 40s.
“We thought we were never going to get through it,” Rae said. “But it gave us an opportunity to rely on one another and really draw strength from each other.”
Chuck said he was so happy when he found Rae.
“It took me a long time to find her,” he said. “We started dating and we’ve been dating ever since.”
To celebrate their anniversary, the couple typically goes on a trip or has a special dinner.
“Haven’t done a lot because of the pandemic, but I made sure she always received flowers and a card,” Chuck said.
Just when they thought they could take a break from the challenges of life, Rae was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“Honestly, he was my biggest supporter,” Rae said. “I wouldn’t have made it without him.”
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.