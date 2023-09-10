Community groups foster intergenerational bonds

Grandparents play a vital role in the lives of their grandchildren, from teaching them fun new activities to acting as mentors.
National Grandparents Day, which is today, honors relatives as well as residents throughout the community who provide that same kind of support to children as volunteers in groups like Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Friends of SoZo Kids Inc., and Tutors for Kids, and through Camp Villages.
“It makes me feel good and like we are doing the right thing when you see how much those kids need us,” said Jan Manganiello, program specialist and match support for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters club in The Villages. “I definitely feel like we are providing them valuable connections.”
Big Brothers, Big Sisters
The Big Brothers, Big Sisters club in The Villages held its back to school celebration Wednesday at Everglades Recreation, where members got the names, schedules and classrooms of their little siblings. Manganiello, of the Village of DeSoto, said the energy was high as residents prepared for a new school year filled with mentoring.
“We are an important person in these kids’ lives,” Manganiello said. “Even though we are not related to them, we act as a big sibling to provide love and support. The biggest thing we do for them is give them hope.”
Manganiello said a lot of the kids in the program have unpredictable home lives, often lacking stability.
“As big sisters and brothers, we become a steady person in their lives who can provide safety and familiarity,” she said. “When we go to the school, or whenever we are together, they know we are there solely for them.”
While Manganiello knows the program positively impacts the kids, it also changes her for the better.
Before the program officially began for the year, she and some other mentors toured the school where they will meet with the children.
The students recognized Manganiello and rushed up to her, hoping she was there for a regular visit.
“It’s very rewarding because you come to really care about those kids,” she said. “I find that a lot, if not all, of our volunteers benefit from how rewarding the situation is.”
Tutoring and Mentoring
Tutors for Kids is a similar mentorship program in The Villages that allows residents to help students with schoolwork. Organizer Eileen Honohan said the group is getting ready for the upcoming tutoring season.
“Villagers are a great demographic for tutoring, because we have so much knowledge from being in the workforce,” she said. “We should use what we know and apply it to helping others.”
Honohan said the group helps children strengthen their academic skills by tutoring them on subjects like math and language arts.
“It feels good knowing I can help the students,” she said. “They go from struggling to succeeding, and it’s so rewarding to witness.”
Ed Latimer is looking forward to Sept. 25, which is the day the Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. club members restart their after-school mentorship program.
Latimer is the president of the club and said the 10-week-long program is in need of more volunteers.
“We do meals for the after-school kids, and we also teach different classes,” said Latimer, of the Village of Fernandina. “We just emphasize the need to show up and be there for them.”
The club supports the Help Agency, a nonprofit that helps families living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
Many of the children who live in the forest are lacking support systems and are at-risk youth, Latimer said.
“By us going to visit them, we can become positive role models and inspire them to want the best for themselves,” Latimer said. “We like inspiring them and seeing them thrive.”
Latimer said a lot of the kids in the program have tumultuous backgrounds with few people to look up to. The club members become those parental and grandparent figures they are lacking.
“I teach a robotics class and they do so well with it,” he said. “They just need someone to invest in them.”
During the SoZo Kids Back to School Bash in August, members helped kids find new shoes and get haircuts.
Joan Pitts, of the Village of Newell, was one of the volunteer hairdressers.
She said seeing the kids walk away with smiles made her feel like they would start the new school year with confidence.
Camp Villages
Jamie Fowler helps kids find confidence through fishing during Camp Villages each summer. Fowler, president of the Freshwater Fishing Club in The Villages, said he and other members of the club lead multiple sessions during the annual intergenerational program run by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
The program has taken place since 2000, and this past summer the department hosted 161 activity sessions for children ages 3 to 16, and nearly 3,500 people signed up for the events.
Watching the kids’ expressions when they catch a fish and seeing the smiles on their faces makes Fowler feel like he is doing something beneficial.
“It’s important for younger people to learn how to communicate with others, including people from older generations,” said Fowler, of the Village of Hawkins. “They learn fishing experience with us, but they also become better, more educated people.”
Fowler said it is nice to introduce kids to fishing because it is not something everyone has access to.
“You need to have water to fish, and a lot of people don’t live near places where you can fish,” he said. “Every year I meet a lot of grandparents and parents who have never fished, and they see how fun it is.”
Fowler’s personal goal is to spend quality time with the kids. He said people might not remember the first video game they play, but they are more likely to remember the first fish they caught.
“I’ve got two grandsons, ages 3 and 6,” he said. “When they come down here to visit it’s nice being able to walk them across the street and sit on the bank to talk.”
The Villages Chain Gang, a disc golf club, also led a few Camp Villages sessions over the summer for teens.
Kim Ivinis, of the Village of St. Johns, said she helped kids build confidence in their skills and see their own potential.
“With teenagers, they get to an age where they can feel good about everything, or they feel like they can’t do anything,” she said. “When we teach them the rules of the game we also teach them that they can do it, and they can apply that thinking to anything in life.”
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
