Community grants a special birthday wish

LADY LAKE — With lights flashing and its siren blaring, Lake County Fire Rescue’s Engine 54 drove down the dirt road of Oak Lane in Lady Lake on Saturday morning. As soon as he spotted the truck, Lennon Bell’s entire face lit up in amazement. Lennon, like many young boys, has long had a fascination with fire trucks. Lennon’s father, John Bell, arranged for the engine to take part in a caravan as a special surprise to celebrate his son’s birthday. While Lennon turned 20 on Saturday, he has the cognitive function much closer to that of a 6-year-old due to a mental disability. John hoped the birthday caravan would lift Lennon’s spirits, as he has been battling a mysterious health issue through much of 2020 that is causing his body to shut down. “Everybody has times when they need people in their life,” John said. “Lennon doesn’t know how to express that. I wanted to do something and give the people who care about him a chance for them to show that and to lift him up for a day.”
The birthday caravan certainly provided a lift for Lennon on Saturday. About 30 cars drove by with Lennon seated a safe distance away under a canopy in front of his house. Friends honked and waved, while some stopped to leave balloons and gifts at the end of the driveway.
Lennon, who was completely surprised by the event, had a huge smile on his face the entire time as he enthusiastically waved to the passersby.
When he saw the fire engine and the rescue truck that followed it, Lennon really started beaming. Both trucks made two passes by the house.
“He has always adored fire trucks,” John said. “When he was about 3 or 4, he saw his first truck at a fireworks show. They let the little kids climb on the truck and he loved it. He’s had a thing for fire trucks ever since.
“Every time he sees a fire truck on the road or we drive by a fire station, he says he’s going to be a fireman. I know that’s not realistic for him. But it’s something he loves.”
Lennon has endured a tough 2020.
A student at Leesburg High School, where his father is a culinary arts teacher, Lennon has been forced to do virtual school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation has been particularly hard for Lennon, because school is more about socialization for him and that’s not something offered through e-learning.
About a year ago, John noticed Lennon was having difficulty walking.
“It started with a limp, but it kept getting worse,” John said.
Soon it reached a point when it was time to seek medical help.
“His mobility was getting worse, so we finally got him in to see a new doctor who was willing to do more tests,” John said. “The first thing they noticed was his brain was actually smaller than it was a couple years ago. That was the first red flag.”
John said Lennon has undergone “a couple hundred” tests over the past 6-7 months.
“They’ve looked at his neurological functions, his nerves, his muscles, everything,” John said. “We’re still not sure why, but his body is deteriorating. He eats pretty good most of the times, but he’s losing weight. He’s lost about 40-45 pounds just in the last couple months. He’s about 5-foot-11 and he weighs 75 pounds.”
John said several cancers and rare genetic disorders have been ruled out.
“Every time they test him for something else, it comes back negative,” John said. “The doctors are stumped. They are starting to think it could be something new, so they are documenting everything.”
John said he and Lennon’s mother, Kelly House, have focused on keeping Lennon’s spirits up.
Saturday’s celebration certainly accomplished that, House said.
“I’m just trying not to cry,” she said. “Of course the fire trucks were a big deal for him. But just seeing his face as he saw all the people was great. It’s been hard for him. He hasn’t been able to get out very much.”
Several of Lennon’s friends from culinary class took part in the caravan.
“I just wanted to come see him and make sure he’s happy,” said Eric Lomberk, who graduated from Leesburg High School in 2018. “Lennon just loves everybody. No matter who you are, he just wants to be your friend. I’m here to be a friend.”
Julia Emmons and Megan Miller, both seniors this year, said it was important to celebrate Lennon.
“I’ve been in the culinary class with his father since I was a freshman, so I’ve been able to get close to Lennon,” Emmons said. “We would sit and eat lunch with him and he’d help us in the kitchen. It’s always a lot of fun.”
Miller said seeing how happy Lennon was on Saturday made her day.
“It’s the little things with Lennon,” she said. “He’s always so sweet and generous. He’s always willing to give up things to help other people.”
House was grateful for the turnout.
“There’s no words to express how I feel right now,” she said. “We know how many people love him, but it’s harder since he’s been home to see and remember that. It just gives him that boost of seeing that there are so many people out there who care about him and that they’re praying for him and sending good wishes.”
