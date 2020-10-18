Community emerges as softball powerhouse

More than 1.5 million players participate in senior softball in the United States, according to Senior Softball USA. But few of them get the experience that players get in The Villages. With dedicated and pristine facilities, structured leagues for a variety of skill levels and intense competitions ranging from the local to the national scale, the 3,000 softball players in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown take advantage of the opportunity to play ball on a daily basis. And that has turned The Villages into a centerpiece of the senior softball landscape.
“In The Villages, softball is a big thing,” said Cal Allison, a national
director for Senior Softball USA, who resides in nearby Summerfield.
“The guys, they’re from all over — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, everywhere. It’s just amazing. I’ve met so many nice people and good ballplayers.”
For more than 30 years, the recreation softball program in The Villages has provided players a chance to have fun, meet new players and compete in a way that residents have embraced and run with.
“It’s a great place to play ball,” said Don Brozick, the commissioner of The Villages’ Division 2 league. “The scoreboards, the dugouts, the concession stands — it’s like being a kid again.”
The Facilities
There are five softball complexes within The Villages. There are four fields each at Saddlebrook Softball Complex, Buffalo Glen Softball Complex and Everglades Softball Complex; two at Soaring Eagle Softball Complex; and one at Knudson Softball Field.
Knudson is the home of Division 5 Knudson, a recreational league for older players. The field, on the Historic Side of The Villages north of U.S. 27/441, was the first softball facility in the community built more than 30 years ago. There was softball played in The Villages before that, but it was an informal affair, played where an archery range sits now. Back then, players had to maintain the field. That is no longer the case.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department now has teams that keep all the fields manicured across the community.
Danny Jacobs, sports coordinator for the recreation department, said what makes the difference between the facilities at The Villages and softball facilities elsewhere is the people who support them.
“It’s not only the facilities that are amazing, it’s the people on the ground,” Jacobs said. “It’s the contractors and the softball assistants with the recreation department who make the difference.
“They provide a personal touch to the players.”
In the weeks between the three softball seasons in The Villages — seasons run in the summer, fall and winter — the recreation department is especially busy.
Fields are maintained by the recreation department and District Property Management. During the two-week offseasons, fields may be re-leveled and reseeded, improvements are made to the infrastructure around the complexes and everything’s cleaned to a sparkle.
There are about 10 recreation department employees tasked with softball responsibilities and usually one contractor employee to help maintain each complex.
“We all have the same goal — providing the best fields, facilities and experience,” Jacobs said.
District Property Management does its share of work on the fields as well. During the recent off period, new scoreboards were installed at the Saddlebrook and Knudson complexes. In addition, a new floor was installed in the scoring tower at Saddlebrook. The fields at Knudson and Soaring Eagle were laser-leveled and rototilled.
Property management considers who’s using the fields when setting them up, according to Tom Villnave, a supervisor there. For instance, the infield at Knudson gets a little more sand in the mix than other fields do to make it easier on the players.
The off-season routine follows a pattern. Each field takes about a day to restore.
“Everything’s got to be done to a T,” Villnave said.
Batters’ boxes are reset and walls are painted or pressure washed. And when it’s ready to go, each complex receives a new American flag with which to start the season.
Villnave said coordinating the work on the softball fields is the favorite part of his job.
“That’s my passion,” he said. “I played softball, so I take it to heart.”
Villnave also raves about the contribution of the landscapers and others to keeping the fields up.
“The work they do on the grass and turf, dragging the fields, plus the volunteer work, is a huge part of it,” he said.
Those who play on the fields give those involved in maintaining the fields top grades for their work.
“The facilities are by far the best I’ve ever played on,” said Doug Goslee, commissioner of Recreation Division 1.
The facilities were what at least one player says brought him here.
“My wife will tell you that’s the reason we came to The Villages — the softball fields,” Brozick said. “They do a good job of maintaining it.”
The players
With 3,000 or so people wanting to play softball in The Villages, maintaining a league structure and organization that keeps the play equitable and safe, and ensures that everyone has a good time is vital.
That’s where The Villages’ evaluation system comes into play.
Each Tuesday at 8 a.m., a rating session is held at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex. Any Villager who wants to participate is welcome, no reservation needed. They must bring their Villages ID, a glove, appropriate clothing and athletic shoes or cleats. Sessions last from 90 minutes to two hours.
Each aspiring player must go through three such rating sessions within six months to play in a sanctioned league. Most players complete the process in three or four weeks, however. During the rating, players will be evaluated on their hitting, fielding and running.
After their skills are evaluated, men are then placed into one of six divisions — Divisions 1 through 5, plus Division 5 Knudson. There are three divisions for women.
“There’s a division or league for everybody,” said Division 3 Commissioner Gil Kettelhut.
For the men, Division 1 is the most competitive, with Division 5 for less experienced players. Division 5 Knudson is for older players. For the women, the same structure applies, with top players playing in Division 1. After playing a season in a division, a player may choose to go up or down a level. However, divisions can ask that a player go through a one-session rating to ensure they’re playing at the appropriate level.
As The Villages has grown, so too has the popularity of softball and the demand for evaluations.
“We have enormous participation,” Goslee said, with as many as 50 prospective players showing up on a Tuesday morning. Some commissioners are predicting that they will have more teams in their divisions this season than ever before, and that has been the case for the past few years.
Teams in each league are re-drafted every season, and when players are assigned to a division, they start as substitutes until the next draft is held. Some are disappointed they’re not assigned to teams immediately, but the substituting process enables people to meet people on different teams whenever that team may be short a player. A good showing as a substitute also can help the player at draft time.
“We’re seeing more and more talented players come in the evaluations,” Brozick said. “Some are very seasoned, ready to play.”
Teams are drafted in a fashion that spreads the wealth as much as possible. Within Division 1, players are rated in four categories, with teams generally drafting a few of each. The formula seems to have worked.
“A lot of our games are one-run games,” Goslee said. “There’s a lot of competition.
“It makes it more fun and competitive.”
According to the commissioners, many of the better and newer players are coming from the recently built Villages south of State Road 44.
“There’s a lot of them coming up,” Kettelhut said. “They’re younger and they’re good. The level of play has been rising.”
Soon, some of those players will compete closer to home. Everglades Softball Complex is the newest of the facilities. As of now, some Division 5 games and some women’s games are played there, but some other commissioners have been eyeing the complex as well.
“I’m very positive toward Everglades,” Kettelhut said.
The Competitions
In a normal calendar year, The Villages plays host to a number of senior softball competitions that draw teams from around the state, region and country. Though many of those competitions were shelved this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans already are in place to keep those annual events going once they can be safely held again.
The Villages Championship Softball Tournament is the highlight of the softball year here. Teams from around the Southeast United States — and sometimes even farther — face off against squads based in The Villages in the annual event, usually held in October. In the past, the event has brought in former Major League Baseball players such as Jose Canseco, Ozzie Canseco and Dante Bichette, who turned their attention to softball after their professional playing days were over.
Also part of the normal rotation of competitions are the two stops the Florida Half Century Amateur Softball Association traditionally make in The Villages. The FHCASA is a touring league of the best softball players 50 and older the state has to offer. When the league is in session, teams travel around the state to various tournaments each weekend, and the annual stops in The Villages are some of the most popular and well-received events.
“It is a place where people like to come, especially if they are from out of town,” said Dave Mamuscia, a coordinator of Florida Half Century events in The Villages. “Our facilities are fantastic, we receive a lot of compliments from visitors when they come here.”
Brackets ranging from 60 to 74 are set to play May 1-2 next year if allowed, according to Frenchie LeTan, of the Village of Silver Lake, who is general manager of the Frankie Brin 70 and 74 teams, and helps organize the tournaments each year. Those players in the 50 to 59 brackets will play Aug. 14-15. There will be about 80 teams in both tournaments, with the possibility of adding more because of the addition of Everglades Softball Complex to the mix.
“It’s terrific competition,” LeTan said. “They love to bring teams here because they see The Villages experience. They see what we see.”
LeTan said the tournaments are significant economic drivers to the area, with 600 to 700 hotel room nights being used as teams pack in games from dusk until dawn across the community for a weekend.
“Everybody looks forward to coming here,” he said. “We run a first-class tournament.
“The recreation department headed by John Rohan and Danny Jacobs do a wonderful job. They do all the things necessary to accommodate us as we run the tournament.”
Goslee agreed that the facilities make The Villages tournaments a consistent winner.
“Most teams get very excited to come here to play,” he said.
With upward of 1,000 players participating in any given weekend event, the helping hands of volunteers — with duties ranging from scorekeeping to hospitality — play a vital role.
“A lot of hours go into this,” Mamuscia said. “We have dozens of volunteers helping.”
One tournament that is still on the slate for this year is the Veterans Softball Tournament, scheduled for consecutive weekends in November. The annual event is for those playing softball in The Villages who are veterans of the U.S. armed forces.
Overall, the organized competitions are some of the bigger highlights for a softball program that continuously runs day in and day out nearly every week of the year. The consistent growth of the program in The Villages and the rise of the community to becoming one of the beacons of senior softball nationally are the result of a coordinated effort by many, said John Rohan, director of recreation for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
“It’s the partnerships and relationships that our staff has developed and created over the 30-plus years this program has been in existence,” Rohan said. “It’s the coordination, organization, volunteerism and having top-notch facilities that allow us to have such a premier program.”
Senior writer Steve Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or steve.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.