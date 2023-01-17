Community celebrates King’s fight for justice

Luther Tinsley was one of the more than 200,000 people who joined Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 in his March on Washington. Wearing an American flag baseball cap with a pin of a portrait of MLK on it, Tinsley was ready to march again Monday for the annual MLK Day Parade in Royal at Royal Park.
“We still have a long way to go, but we’ve come a long way,” said Tinsley, of the Village Rio Grande. “I do whatever I can do for justice and freedom. We need to keep going and push forward — progress is what we need, and there’s pride in the Royal community.”
The event included a mile walk around Royal, a historic Black community in Wildwood. Along with the parade, other parts of the community commemorated MLK Day over the weekend with barbecues, breakfasts and more.
Royal’s parade kicked off with a group prayer before the mile walk or drive around the community.
MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech played in the background during the walk.
The parade was hosted by Young Performing Artists, an organization dedicated to keeping the arts alive in the community.
Founder Beverly Steele spoke to the crowd of around 70 people before the walk began.
“In Royal, we haven’t missed commemorating MLK Day since it became a national holiday,” she said. “We like to do our march in Royal in the spirit of how MLK and the people did. They walked in silence sometimes, or they sang a song, but their focus was always on the cause.”
Vernon Haley, of the Village of Woodbury, is president of the Sophisticated Gents of Florida.
The group has participated in the event for seven years.
“We’re probably the most diverse group in the tri-county area,” he said. “We also have principals, pilots and a mix of everybody from everywhere.”
Being at the parade meant a lot to Haley as well as other members of the group.
“With most of us being minorities who grew up in the ’50s and ’60s, we know what MLK went through,” he said. “Some men in our group have marched with MLK. Anytime we can get involved in something that he was in teaches us more about his legacy.”
Following the walk, several community members performed songs and made speeches, along with a barbecue for lunch.
In The Villages, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Scholarship Committee hosted a scholarship breakfast Saturday at Savannah Center.
The committee works with students in the area to provide them with college scholarships.
Committee President Bob Janson, of the Village of Hadley, was glad to see a big turnout at the breakfast.
“It was great,” he said. “The room was filled with close to 500 people. It was a wonderful morning, and the students had wonderful backgrounds.”
Along with the scholarships, the breakfast included a group singalong to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson, a song about freedom and victory.
Following the awards, a few students who got scholarships spoke before the crowd as well.
The committee gave out $4,000 each in scholarships to 12 students from Belleview High School, Lake Weir High School, Leesburg High School, The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School.
Organizations throughout the community supported the scholarships, including the Sophisticated Gents, the African American Club of The Villages and The Villages Democratic Club.
The group has given out over $500,000 in scholarships over the past 20 years.
Janson credits the committee’s founders, Lew and Barbara Jones, as the source of its passion.
“What the committee and the public saw was how we carried out the mission of Lew and Barbara Jones, and furthered the mission of Dr. King,” Janson said.
The city of Wildwood celebrated MLK Day with its own festive events.
At the Dr. King BBQ Festival Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, guests enjoyed BBQ from spots in the community and a family-friendly kickball competition.
It also included a kid zone, which featured bounce houses, face painting and balloons.
Seeing passionate community members at the MLK Day Parade in Royal brought a smile to Tinsley’s face.
“It gives you a little bit of hope that this generation will do better than mine,” he said. “They may or may not have a Martin Luther King for their generation, but they can make a change.”
