Community celebrates America’s 247th birthday

Throughout the Fourth of July weekend, classic summertime songs, and fireworks, rang out in the tri-county area. Starting on Saturday, Villagers and members of the surrounding communities came together with music, flags, food and fireworks at a string of events for America’s birthday.
Lady Lake kicked off the party with its inaugural fireworks celebration. On Monday, Wildwood also lit up the sky for its Happy Birthday America event.
On Tuesday, Independence Day, the Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages held a ceremony in honor of the day, and classic cars flooded Lake Sumter Landing for The Villages Entertainment’s All American Brews and Cruise.
Lady Lake Fireworks Celebration
Barbecue and bug spray permeated the air at Lady Lake’s inaugural festival and fireworks display on Saturday evening. Guests streamed into the Guava Street Athletic Complex in Lady Lake for a fireworks display, as well as live music and food. Voodoo Vibe played a number of popular rock songs while children played on the complex’s playground and teenagers dribbled basketballs in the nearby court. Other children headed for the massive bounce house, and families played with frisbees and toy bolas.
The festival and fireworks display was the first Allen Boutin and his family attended since moving to Oxford from Connecticut.
“This has far surpassed anything we’ve attended back in Connecticut in recent years,” Boutin said. “There’s a lot of activities, and I think that after everything we’ve been through in the last three years, it’s a great opportunity to just be out and about and have a little freedom.”
The event was sponsored by the Orange Blossom Lions Club, which donated $20,000 to help make it happen. “I think the fireworks help put Lady Lake on the map,” said club president Laurie Blum, a Village Del Mar resident. “We’re a force to be reckoned with here, and that’s exciting.”
Wildwood’s Happy Birthday America
Red Hot Rooster kicked off the annual Happy Birthday America celebration Monday evening with country summertime classics like “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson.
People scattered around Wildwood’s Millennium Park, grabbing a bite to eat from food trucks or standing in front of the stage to listen to the Red Hot Roosters or Rocky and the Rollers. Families headed for the kid zone, which had a bounce house and face painting.
“It’s always nice to get family together,” said Amanda Salazar, Wildwood’s director of parks and recreation. “It’s a national event, but it brings the hometown together to celebrate with friends, families and neighbors.”
Congressman Daniel Webster, whose district contains Sumter County and part of Lake County, also came and addressed the crowd.
“It’s a birthday we can all celebrate,” Webster said. “Thank you for coming and for being a part of it.”
Carol and Steve Mullen claimed their firework-viewing spots on the lawn early and enjoyed the festivities with their grandchildren Grayson, 10, and Carys, 8, Mullen from Orlando.
Carol, of the Village of Dunedin, enjoyed watching the kids have fun on the mechanical bull, bounce houses, and climbing the rock wall.
“It’s just a lovely evening celebrating the Fourth of July,” she said.
The Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages July 4th Ceremony
As Debbie Perina, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Village Santo Domingo resident, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Tuesday morning at The Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages, everyone joined in.
That morning’s ceremony, held under the shade of the park’s trees, honored the nation’s 247th birthday. Retired U.S. Navy Senior Chief Kay Watkins, the guest speaker, talked about all she is grateful for: being an American citizen, a member of several local veteran groups, a U.S. Navy veteran, and her mind, body and soul.
“I’m living the dream and I’m not done yet,” said Watkins, of the Village of DeSoto. “And I’m going to embrace the words of our Founding Fathers: The unalienable right to pursue life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Watkins also spoke about key moments in United States history that led to our freedom and nation, such as the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation, which gave the country its name.
The ceremony also included music, a wreath placement by the park’s honor guard, and the posting of the colors and service flags by the Col. Phillip C. Delong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 Color Guard and the park’s honor guard.
The Villages Entertainment All American Brews and Cruise
Not even the heat kept Villagers from dancing the night away at the fifth annual All American Brews and Cruise. The Villages Entertainment kicked off the event Tuesday afternoon at Lake Sumter Landing.
“This is the day to celebrate all of the accomplishments, processes, and freedom we have today, to put aside our political and social views and celebrate how far we’ve come and how far we will progress with time,” said Chalsi Cox, manager of special events for The Villages Entertainment.
Villagers weaved through The Villages Classic Automobile and The Villages Vettes Corvette clubs’ classic American cars, peeking inside in admiration. Stilt walkers waded into the crowd, many of whom stopped to take photos with them. People clustered around the stage where The Clark Barrios Band, Aloha O’ Ka Hula, and The Villages Cheerleaders performed.
One of the happy couples enjoying the evening was Angela and Hank Heroux, who were also celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary. Before sitting down to enjoy the music, they checked out the stilt walkers, jugglers and market.
They planned on eating dinner at Redsauce before hitting the dance floor.
“We absolutely love it,” said Angela, of the Village of Bonnybrook. “It really makes our experience here better.”
Senior Writer Taylor Strickland contributed to this story. Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
