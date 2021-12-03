Communities to celebrate holidays in style

Residents have plenty of opportunities to celebrate the holidays together in communities surrounding The Villages. The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Lady Lake Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday on Old Dixie Highway, as well as its Light Up Lady Lake event Dec. 10. Fruitland Park has its Hometown Christmas event set for Dec. 10 and Wildwood will have its annual Christmas parade Dec. 11. Here is how you can attend upcoming events in Lady Lake, Wildwood and Fruitland Park:
Lady Lake
The Lady Lake Christmas Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday on Old Dixie Highway, starting at Guava Street and crossing over County Road 466, ending at Griffin View Drive. The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department has put on the free event for more than 15 years. “It’s one of the better Christmas parades in the area, and it definitely unifies the town,” said Mike Burske, Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department director. This year’s parade theme is “A Storybook Christmas.” Participating businesses and groups will decorate their floats based on famous Christmas books and stories. Those who attend can expect to see Santa Claus, the Band of Brothers, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps., the Leesburg High School band, the Howard Middle School band and plenty more. The event brings people together for the holiday and has become a tradition for many local residents, Burske said. “That is the most awesome things I hear every year,” he said. “Everybody says it’s one of the ways they start off their holiday.” The Light Up Lady Lake event will take place Dec. 10 at Log Cabin Park, which will be illuminated with Christmas lights at 6:15 p.m. Santa will also make an appearance.
Wildwood
Wildwood’s Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Christmas parade is at 10 a.m. Dec. 11. The parade starts on Huey Street at Wildwood Middle High School, goes from South Gamble Street to North Gamble Street then turns right onto Barwick Street to North Warfield Avenue and back to Huey Street. Area businesses and organizations participating include the Wildwood Middle High School cheerleaders, The Villages High School band and local churches. “It’s just to celebrate the Christmas season,” said David Ricks, recreation supervisor for the Wildwood Parks and Recreation Department. “(It’s an) opportunity for the entire community — for all walks of life to come out and see these great floats.” Those interested can sign up to participate in the parade through Wednesday by visiting the Wildwood Community Center. Ricks said he expects high attendance this year. “We’re looking for an increase in those people coming out and watching,” Ricks said. Other Wildwood holiday events set for this month include a Winterfest and a chance to take pictures with Santa. Winterfest is a free event from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Wildwood City Hall. Santa will be there, along with musical performers, vendors and snow. The Christmas tree will light up at 6:30 p.m. Residents have the chance to get their picture taken with Santa between 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Wildwood Community Center. The event is free and will include arts, crafts and refreshments. “The idea is just to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to celebrate the Christmas season, and we try to reach each age group,” Ricks said.
Fruitland Park
The Fruitland Park Parks and Recreation Department has put on its Hometown Christmas event for more than 20 years. The outdoor festival is free and open to anyone and happens from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 at Fruitland Park City Hall. This year’s festival will include food vendors, music, performances, bounce houses and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The department canceled last year’s Hometown Christmas event because of COVID-19, so staff are happy to be putting on the festival this year, said Cindy Copen, recreation assistant for the Parks and Recreation Department. “A lot of our stuff was canceled,” Copen said. “We’re just glad to be getting back.” The department is putting on a Christmas Corner Picture Boutique event as well, where residents can get a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Fruitland Park Community Center. The boutique is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 21. Those interested can make an appointment, but walk ins are also welcome. Make appointments at signupgenius.com/go/60b084facae2ba4fa7-pictures1. The event is free and attendees should bring their own camera to take photos. “We try to offer things to the community that is budget friendly, try to be family friendly,” Copen said. “We just try to make it something that people can enjoy here.”
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
