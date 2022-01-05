EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally published in the Daily Sun on August 19, 2021.
The citizen task force charged with recommending a way improve ambulance response times in Sumter County is sticking to the decision it came to at its last meeting - the county should part ways with its contracted ambulance provider and start its own countywide service.
The Ad Hoc Fire, EMS and Medical Transport Committee on Wednesday evening unanimously approved the draft of the letter it will send to the county commission after hearing from members of the public plead for it to reconsider allowing The Villages Public Safety and Sumter Fire and EMS to operate ambulances. Committee chairman David Bussone and committee member Gail Lazenby made it clear they agreed with the public sentiment but went along with the committee's final decision.
"I have a problem with sending the letter but I understand the committee has been through this," Lazenby said. "It was a 3-2 decision. I may have been on the side opposed to that but I firmly believe in majority rule and democracy."
Bussone said he isn't sure the county will accept the recommendation.
"I hate to get into politics so I'm going to do my best to avoid it," he said. "Ten years ago the county made a decision to enter into an agreement with a private company. I see nothing that has changed today that would indicate that the county might be interested in assuming responsibility for an ambulance service."
Committee member Richard Kleindienst Sr. said he still believes having medical transports under one entity will be best for the entire county.
"This was never about The Villages Public Safety Department and it was never about Sumter Fire Rescue," he said. "I didn't like any of the options. None of them. Because as a resident of the county, I have to look at it from not just the folks who live on my street but the folks who live in Lake Panasoffkee, the folks that live in Bushnell, and out counterpart in Wildwood that is exploding. We have to care about all of them."
Committee member Jeffrey Bogue said he believed consolidating the two fire services would still be the best way to go.
"There's a lot of distrust with the county, I understand that," he said. "But we're tasked with looking at it from 30,000 feet what's best for the county. I stand by my professional opinion that the best thing for the citizens of this county to optimize our responses, to optimize our patient outcomes is by combining as a whole."
Members of the public did not share that view.
"Right now we have an ambulance service that is failing and it's under the supervision of the county," said Don Wiley, of the Village of Hillsborough. "You want to put the ambulance service under the county. So the same organization that is supposed to be supervising the contract and failing, obviously, you want to give direct control. That's a recipe for failure."
Bernie Harchar, a retired fire chief in Ohio, of the Village of Tamarind Grove said combining fire and EMS transport is the most effective service.
"This county has a solid foundation in their two fire departments," he said. "This is about finding a way to capture the best services provided in all of Sumter County. If you have ambulances in the fire stations and firefighters manning them that is a community-based service with accountability. Nationally, fire-based EMS systems have the best system going. It's been proven over and over again."
The committee also will recommend leaving the county's two fire departments as separate entities and that both departments should add quick response vehicles to their fleets to improve response times. The Villages Public Safety Department already has the smaller vehicles in its fleet.
Sumter County residents have complained for months of ambulance response times of more than an hour, a claim that has not been refuted by the county or American Medical Response.
Medical emergencies accounted for 84% of all 911 calls in the county last year, according to county data. The county has reported that AMR's 2020 response time was an average of 10:39, and was 15:55 90% of the time.
A list of 10 possible remedies was prepared for commissioners by Arnold, Sumter County Fire Chief Rob Hanson and County Medical Director Dr. Desmond Fitzpatrick.
The Villages Public Safety Department, which serves the bulk of the county's population base, was not involved in creating the 10 options, five of which do not include its department.
Commissioners at first pledged to bring fire, ambulance and county officials together to explore solutions. However, a week later, they instead kicked the issue to the citizens committee tasked with supplying a recommendation this fall.
AMR officials have blamed COVID-19 precautions and staffing shortages for rising response times. The company has implemented a screening system to avoid dispatching ambulances to situations that aren't true emergencies and is offering sign-on bonuses for paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
The Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Edmund Cain has promoted the formation of an independent special district that would break his department off from the county system, giving it its own taxing authority and ability to focus on both fire and EMS service in the retirement community. However, commissioners directed the committee to focus on patient care and EMS delivery, not fire department control.
AMR's ambulance contract expires in September 2022.
The committee wrapped up its deliberations after just six meetings and its recommendations will be considered by the commission at a future meeting.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.