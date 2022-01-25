Sumter County commissioners tonight will consider whether to spend more on an animal services building than on a fleet of ambulances for public safety needs.
The board is expected to vote on two spending requests: $3.75 million for new ambulances and the first step toward $4.71 million for a new animal adoption center.
The $8.5 million for both expenses would come from the Capital Outlay Reserve Fund, which was budgeted at only $6 million this year.
The design and engineering alone of the animal center will cost $552,668 — more than five times the $100,000 budgeted, according to MLM-Martin Architects in Orlando.
That issue is up for a vote tonight.
Commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search on Oct. 26, 2021 chose the firm to design the new facility to ease overcrowding after Miller’s wife led an effort to make the current shelter “no-kill.”
But the trio did not say how much they were willing to spend on building the project.
Commissioner Garry Breeden opposed the architect expense, saying it didn’t make sense to pay six figures to design a building with a blank check.
“Maybe I’m kind of backwards, but when I look at approving the design of a building that we don’t know how much it’s going to cost, I have a problem with that,” Breeden said at the Oct. 26 vote. “Are we talking about $1 million, $2 million, $5 million? Taxpayers deserve to know what that price is, and I think it’s going to be several million dollars.”
That cost comes to $4.16 million, in addition to the design fee, according to the contract prepared by MLM-Martin Architects.
Before that figure was in hand last October, Miller said, “I very much support this, I think it would be fabulous to do this project,” winning Estep’s and Search’s support.
(Search has since been suspended from office along with Miller; each face up to five years in prison if convicted on a felony charge of lying under oath to state investigators.)
Commissioner Doug Gilpin was absent from that October vote, but said he agreed with Breeden.
Gilpin has pressed the commission’s new majority unsuccessfully to elevate the ambulance issue, saying it needs to be the focus during a time of pandemic and financial uncertainty.
“Keeping people safe should be our priority,” Gilpin said Monday. “We don’t know what our financial future holds, so we should only be looking at emergency services until we know our people are safe.”
After hearing stories of long ambulance wait times from residents all last year, commissioners unanimously voted four months ago to end the contract with American Medical Response on Sept. 30, 2022.
They moved to form two distinct ambulance services operated by the two fire departments.
On Jan. 12, The Villages Public Safety Department finalized its purchase of 12 ambulances and equipment for the retirement community at a cost of about $3.38 million.
VPSD Chief Edmond Cain says he’s confident his agency will be ready by Oct. 1.
In the area outside The Villages, however, Sumter County Fire & Rescue is still waiting for the OK to spend $3.75 million for 12 vehicles and equipment.
The delay all but ensures the contract with AMR will be extended in the more rural areas of the county since the typical delivery time for an ambulance is 10-12 months.
Tonight’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Everglades Recreation Complex, 5497 Marsh Bend Trail in Wildwood.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at (352) 753-1119, ext. 5347 or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.