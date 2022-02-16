Sumter County has placed its order for a fleet of ambulances to be operated by Sumter County Fire Rescue for areas within the county outside of The Villages.
Nearly five months after the Sumter County Commission unanimously approved moving ambulance services to the county’s two fire departments, an order for 12 fully-equipped ambulances was placed with REV Technical Center for about $3.05 million.
The ambulances are expected to be delivered before the end of 2022, County Administrator Bradley Arnold said at a commission workshop Tuesday night.
“We got lucky with this particular process,” he said. “Another entity had actually started and had made a guarantee for the purchase of 12 ambulances, then they bailed on that particular vendor. So it was already moving forward in the production schedule. And so we were able to attach our name to the same order, which was exactly what our fire chief was trying to target.”
The Villages Public Safety Department placed an order for its 12 ambulances on Jan. 12. It expects to take delivery of 11 of the ambulances by the end of July with the last one expected in September to begin operating within The Villages on Oct. 1.
If the county does not receive the ambulances prior to the Sept. 30 expiration of its contract with American Medical Response, it could seek a short-term extension with the company.
After hearing stories of long ambulance wait times from residents all last year, commissioners unanimously voted four months ago to end the contract with AMR. They moved to form two distinct ambulance services operated by the two fire departments.
The county anticipates a budget expense of $5.1 million to hire 63 paramedics and emergency medical technicians to staff the ambulances.
Commissioner Doug Gilpin has suggested multiple times that a portion of the $25.7 million in federal funds as part of the latest COVID relief package be applied to the ambulance issue, as other counties have done. But he was overruled by chairman Craig Estep, and commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search, who earmarked the money for the sewer and broadband projects.
In August 2021, the county received the first half of about $25.7 million allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The balance of the funds are expected in August 2022.
Among the water and sewer projects are:
• $2.9 million to connect the water systems of Webster and Center Hill, similar to an agreement already in place between Wildwood and Coleman.
• $2.5 million for system upgrades for the Little Sumter Service Area along U.S. Highway 441 to facilitate a potential “significant expansion” of the UF Health The Villages Hospital as well as complement commercial projects in the area such as the BJ’s Wholesale Club expected to open this year, a future apartment complex and a possible hotel, Arnold said.
• $97,000 for a sewer service study in Lake Panasoffkee.
The county also plans to commission a study to expand water and sewer services from Bushnell to the site of a future county service center at County Road 470 and U.S. Highway 301.
Also on Tuesday:
• Arnold revealed the county still expects to receive a $6 million grant from the state for the expansion of County Road 525, which serves as the main outlet into and out of the Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the award in October 2021, but the arrests of Miller and Search for felony perjury charges nearly cost the county the funds.
“There was an issue that had to do with a contractual condition that said that none of the commissioners were under investigation from any type of law enforcement,” Arnold said. “We know that was a problem. We’ve shared that with the state. It’s gone through legal review. Their feedback as of today said that because the three current commissioners still constitute a quorum and you all are not known to be under investigation, that’s not going to be a problem moving forward with a contract.”
• Commissioners learned the county is once again on pace to exceed projected revenues from road impact fees. The county has collected about $1.96 million in impact fees through the first four months of the fiscal year, putting it on pace for about $5.88 million for the year. The adopted 2021-22 budget included $4.6 million in impact fees.
In 2021, the county received about $8.55 million in impact fees, about 144% more than the $3.5 million in the budget.
The extra revenue comes from strong home sales and new businesses in the county, driven by The Villages and comes about one year after a failed attempt by Estep, Miller and Search to increase impact fees paid by new homeowners and businesses by 75%.
The surplus funds will be used to assist in meeting payments for a regional road network The Villages Developer is constructing without charging interest to the county.
• Commissioners discussed a scaled-down addition to the animal shelter to accommodate an area specifically to be used for adoption services. The commission unanimously voted against a proposal for a $4.7 million welcome and adoption center in January because they deemed the project too expensive.
Commented
