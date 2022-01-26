Commission approves ambulance purchase, rejects animal facility

Sumter County will move forward with a renewed focus on public safety and away from last year’s focus on wasteful spending, commissioners said Tuesday.
The board of three commissioners — sans Oren Miller and Gary Search who are suspended amid a felony perjury charge — was unanimous in approving $3.7 million for ambulances and rejecting $4.7 million for an animal services building.
About three dozen residents attended the meeting, none of whom spoke in favor of the new animal facility.
“I have been a lifelong dog owner and all of the dogs that I have adopted have been from shelters,” said Paul Ulrich, Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona. “But the design of the animal shelter costs half a million dollars - that just seems outrageous. I really think the emergency services should be our No. 1 priority. Residents have been complaining about long ambulance wait times for the last year. I would just like for everyone to consider the immediate needs of our county’s emergency services over this proposed animal facility.”
Chairman Craig Estep, who had initially joined Miller and Search for the animal building, said once he saw the actual bid, he was shocked.
“That’s too much money right now,” he said. “Listening to the people who spoke this evening, it is clear the public is not ready to spend this kind of money when we have ambulances to buy and personnel to hire.”
Commissioner Garry Breeden agreed.
“I voted against it, and I’m still not in favor of it,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re building a hotel or jail, but it’s a $5 million facility or even more. I made the point when Lake County went no-kill, they immediately went out and borrowed $8 million and built a new shelter. Everybody said ‘no, no that won’t happen.’ Well here we are.” I think Commissioner (Doug) Gilpin said it at our last workshop, we need to get our priorities straight. I agree with that. No. 1 is, obviously, let’s find the funding and get our ambulance service fully operational.”
Gilpin thanked the animal control staff “who continue to do an outstanding job in the face of constant criticism by outside forces.”
The new facility had been pushed particularly hard by Miller, whose wife has led a vocal group protesting in public meetings and on social media against animal control management.
“The policy change that a majority of our commissioners insisted on last year has been a disaster,” Gilpin said. “It has created crowded, inhumane conditions for our animals while wasting thousands of taxpayer dollars. “Right now we have 94 dogs in the shelter, 25 of which are considered friendly to where they could possibly be adopted. We need to work more closely with other groups that move animals instead of spending $10,000 to rehabilitate an animal. I love animals, I have had animals my whole life. I want to do right by animals. What we are doing right now is inhumane. I’d like to see that change.”
Commissioners did not vote to change the animal shelter’s “no kill” policy but agreed to explore “socially conscious kenneling” instead in a future workshop.
That would essentially undo what’s left of the Miller-Search agenda that had centered on tax hikes and spending increases.
“Commissioner Breeden is right - our main duty is the safety of our citizens,” Gilpin said.
After hearing stories of long ambulance wait times from residents all last year, commissioners unanimously voted four months ago to end the contract with American Medical Response on Sept. 30, 2022.
They moved to form two distinct ambulance services operated by the two fire departments.
The $3.7 million will pay for 12 fully equipped ambulances for Sumter County Fire Rescue, which serves areas outside The Villages.
On Jan. 12, The Villages Public Safety Department ordered 12 ambulances and equipment for the retirement community for about $3.4 million.
“I applaud you folks for listening to the people and making the right decision with the ambulance service,” said Kenneth Knodel, Village of Palo Alto. “The Villages has moved very fast in getting ambulances ordered and ready to go. But the perception is that we’ve dragged our feet to get these ambulances ready to go (for the rest of the county). It’s time to move this thing forward once and for all.”
