Sumter County will add 10 part-time firefighter/paramedic positions to the Sumter County Fire and EMS department.
Sumter County commissioners on Tuesday night voted 4-0 to approve the new positions to help with the increased workload of the department.
The part-time positions will be used in conjunction with a scholarship program intended to help recruit paramedics by offering an incentive for them to attend fire school to qualify for dual certification, said county administrator Bradley Arnold.
“They may be working somewhere as a paramedic, but they’ll get a scholarship from us to go through fire school,” he said. “Now they’re dual certified. We’ll have these 10 part-time positions for them to fall into, then matriculate into full-time firefighter/paramedic positions.”
Sumter County Fire Chief Rob Hanson said the department is actively recruiting new paramedics as the county prepares to take over ambulance transport services from American Medical Rescue when its contract ends Sept. 30. Hanson previously said he would need to hire 63 employees to operate the ambulance service.
Sumter County Fire and EMS currently has two part-time firefighter/EMT positions, Arnold said.
“We historically use those positions to recruit high school students who have an interest in entering the profession,” he said.
The new part-time positions create a budget impact of about $124,000 for 11 pay periods remaining in fiscal-year 2021-22.
The county will use $3.05 million of $25.7 million in federal funds from the COVID American Rescue Plan Act to pay for 12 new ambulances.
The idea was originally surfaced last year by Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who repeatedly asked the board to use at least some of the federal windfall to resolve public outcry over abysmal ambulance wait times.
However, Gilpin was overruled by the new majority of chairman Craig Estep, suspended commissioner Oren Miller and former commissioner Gary Search.
That trio, who jointly campaigned on a promise to slash property taxes by 25%, instead pushed through a 2022 budget with a 25% spending increase and no money earmarked for ambulances they instructed the fire department to buy.
At a May 17 workshop, Hanson said it is unlikely the county will receive the ambulances it ordered in February in time for the department to take over transport services from AMR on Oct. 1.
“We have a best case/worst case scenario for a time frame, all of which is contingent upon chassis production by the manufacturers,” he said. “Just like everyone else, we are subject to delays. Now they are estimating a delay until somewhere around November or December.”
Based on that timetable, the county will need to utilize AMR beyond the end of its contract for ambulance transports in the portions of the county outside of The Villages.
Sumter County Fire and Rescue was to have assumed ambulance service from AMR at that time in the rural county, while The Villages Public Safety Department assumes service for the retirement community.
VPSD already has received the first two of its 12 ambulances it ordered in January and expects nine more by the end of July. Officials said that its last vehicle is on track for delivery by September to begin operating within The Villages on Oct. 1.
In other business on Tuesday, the commission unanimously voted to approve a land-use and zoning change for about 109 acres just west of the interchange of Interstate 75 and State Road 44 for industrial uses. Commissioners also approved a special use permit for the developer to construct a distribution center at the property.
The area near SR 44 and I-75 has been targeted for industrial development including the Pike 75 industrial site and the future development of the 2,000-acre Monarch Ranch industrial super site.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
