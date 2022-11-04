Columnist to talk at Rohan Recreation

For around 30 years, Lori Borgman has taken readers along on a tour of the funnier side of life through her syndicated column.
“That’s a long time,” Borgman said. “It’s 210 in dog years.”
The thing she enjoys the most about writing, Borgman said, is “being finished,” when she finds her column printed in different outlets.
“Ten seconds later, then you have start all over again,” she said.
Borgman, who lives in Indianapolis, will give a talk titled “The Lighter Side of Aging” as part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rohan Recreation.
This will mark her first appearance in The Villages.
“The thing I like to hear most after a talk is, ‘Thank you. I’m leaving feeling a lot better than when I came in,’” Borgman said.
