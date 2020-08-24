College Colors Day returns (in a pandemic-friendly manner)!
This year’s College Colors Day event will operate differently to ensure the safety of our community. We invite you to show some team spirit and give generously as always, but please send monetary donations in lieu of non-perishable food items.
Snap a photo. Show some team spirit!
Don your team colors and send us a photo. We’ll pick five winners who will receive a $100 Publix gift card. We’ll also select submissions to be featured in a photo collage in The Daily Sun on Saturday, September 5th.
Send all entries to CollegeColorsDay@TheVillagesMedia.com
Three ways to donate:
Give Online
Click Here and use your credit or debit card to make your donation. Don’t forget to pick your college team to make sure that club/team gets credited!
Write a Check
Head to any Citizens First Bank branch location listed here or in the list below. Don’t forget to cut out the check submission form available here or in The Daily Sun to submit with your donation. All checks should to be made out to Abundant Life Ministries.
Participating Citizens First Bank branch locations: